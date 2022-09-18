breaking latest news – Several studies warn against the effects of work shifts: they produce the chronic alteration of all biological rhythms, which has a huge impact on the health of individuals. This was reported by the Paìs, which calculates that in Spain more than three and a half million employees work shifts and about two million (10.6% of the employed) work occasionally at night (6%) or more than half of the working days (4 , 6%), according to data processed by the National Statistical Institute for 2021.

“Shift work, in particular night work or that which involves rotation, has long been marked red by the health authorities”, Specifies the newspaper. And the effects “are comparable to those of tobacco”, according to the definition of Dr. Juan Antonio Madrid, professor of Physiology and director of the Chronobiology Laboratory of the University of Murcia.

The reason, according to the teacher, is that “the release of inflammatory mediators is exacerbated and the activity of the autonomic system decreases. A metabolic effect that can lead to prediabetes, higher triglyceride levels, cardiovascular changes (hypertension), an increased risk of myocardial infarction and stroke, etc. In short, a wide variety of very important pathologies worsen ”. This is a condition that continues for a long time, even after leaving work and alternating shifts.

This was demonstrated by a recete study on mice, published in the scientific journal Neurobiology of Sleep and Circadian Rhythms, whose results confirm that the effects of shift work schedules during early adulthood (equivalent to 18-24 years of human age) ” persist into middle age (55-60 years) even after rodents have returned to normal hours during the intervening period “:” We found that exposure to shift work schedules during early adulthood exacerbates middle-aged ischemic stroke outcomes, particularly in women, even when study subjects have returned to normal hours”.

According to Professor Madrid, “it is almost impossible to adapt to night work “, because “the main problem is his chaotic habits, the fact that one day you eat at one hour and the other at another, that one day you activate your body to exercise and then change hours, that one day you go to sleep from a certain time and the next day to another. Biological clocks are prepared to anticipate, to prepare the body for all regular and predictable events. If we do not restore that picture in a predictable way, the organism is not prepared “, explains Francis Lévi, Director of Research at the Chronotherapy, Cancer and Transplantation group of the School of Medicine of the Paris-Saclay University, who concludes:” Today is It is possible to objectively evaluate sleep and circadian health in near real time and in a non-invasive way, planning prevention measures for individual workers when necessary and evaluating their effectiveness “.