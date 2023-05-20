The risks you run by sleeping in pajamas: this is why specialists strongly advise against it

For many, pajamas are essential when going to sleep, regardless of the time of year. In fact, according to some doctors it would be wrong to use it. Here because.

The moment when you go to sleep is sacred for many, because it is the moment in which you can unwind after a tiring day. Doing it regularly and for at least 6-8 hours is important also to be healthy: sleep, in fact, allows you to rebalance the functions of memory, the immune function and the functioning of the body’s hormones. Resting thus allows you to be regenerated and face the next day in the best possible way.

However, each person has different ways to do it, even in clothing. Those who suffer from the cold cannot do without pajamas, a garment that is also used in the summer, but obviously focusing on lighter fabrics. Is this really the right choice? Some think not.

Is it possible to do without pajamas?

In winter, it is only natural to wear pajamaspossibly heavy, in order to protect itself from Freddo. Indeed, there are those who also try to make the bed warm because it is particularly chilly. Despite this, there are also some indomitable ones who find it uncomfortable to be dressed when they go to bed and who therefore dress as little as possible.

The situation is quite different in summer. In that time the heat is often oppressive, to the point of making it difficult to fall asleep, especially if you don’t have an air conditioner in the room, for this reason it’s natural to dress as little as possible. On the contrary, there are those who even give up everything and go to bed naked or nearly so.

Some then lose any kind of inhibition when they live a couple relationshipconvinced of how it is decisive for skin-to-skin contact strengthens that relationship. Indeed, this leads to the release of oxytocin, the hormone that reduces stress and promotes well-being sanctions. And if the partner you have by your side is really the right one, these sensations become even stronger.

Staying warm at night is a must for many, but it’s not so good for the body. As indicated by the National Sleep Foundation, an association that deals with improve health and well-being through sleep education and advocacyin the room there should be no more than 19 degrees and no less than 15.

Sleeping naked, so without any covering fabric in contact with the skin, would be ideal. And it is not only to improve circulation, but also to help the body regulate body temperature independently. The metabolism also benefits. However, there is also a positive psychological aspect which should not be overlooked: one manages to have a better perception of the body and to feel less insecure.

Panties should also be removed to allow the skin to breathe and to facilitate the circulation of air in the room. The genital organs also benefit from it, both for men and women: keeping them cool helps keep male fertility strong, while in women it has a preventive action against infections. The bra could instead be kept, but a model that does not tighten too much should be preferred, so as to feel completely at ease.