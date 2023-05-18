The rivers, the floodplains, the red alert: why the flood in Emilia-Romagna is “a disaster waiting to happen”

Nine dead, 40,000 displaced people, 41 affected municipalities and 23 flooded rivers: this is the still provisional toll of the flood that hit Emilia-Romagna. 300 millimeters of rain that fell in 48 hours left 50,000 citizens still without electricity. Due to an unprecedented amount of rain, which in a few hours raised the level of the rivers until they overflowed. “An announced disaster”, according to the meteorologist Luca Mercalli. While the climatologist Bernardo Gozzini says that the alert will last forever and calls for a change in lifestyles. And there are those who point the finger at the maintenance of the banks. And on the floodplains of the rivers. Currently 12 of the planned 23 are in operation. “Where there are systems, they have not entered into a crisis”, says the vice president of the Region Irene Priolo. Meanwhile in Forlì there is still a lack of electricity and in Ravenna the municipality recommends staying on the upper floors.

The floods

All the rivers between Rimini and Bologna, twenty-one in all, have burst their banks or are overflowing. Faenza, a part of Cesena and Forlì and many other large inhabited centers ended up under water. In some areas, the water rose in a few minutes, even reaching the first floors of the houses. Of the nine dead, a woman from Ronta di Cesena was found on the Cesenatico beach. Her body traveled 20 kilometers in a few hours. Just in Cesena the videos showed the residents fighting against 15 meters of water, arriving on the roofs. In Bologna, the Savena touched the houses, while the president Stefano Bonaccini spoke of an emergency comparable to an earthquake. Some inhabitants were rescued in rubber dinghies. An undertaking made particularly complicated also by the continuous blackouts on the electricity and telephone lines.

The red alert

The red alert had been issued for days. The disruption was expected. The areas most at risk have been evacuated, people invited to go up to the upper floors of the houses. Thousands of people have left their homes. The reality, however, exceeded the worst predictions. Also because the rain (in some areas it fell in 36 hours more than double the amount of water it usually does on average in the month of May) came on land already put to the test by the flood two weeks ago. From the early afternoon the rain stopped and a little sun came out. That also made the rescue effort easier, causing the water to slowly withdraw from the areas it had invaded. However, the emergency is not over. In fact, the red alert will also be in effect for tomorrow throughout the area. The level of almost all rivers continues to be above the emergency threshold.

“We ignored the signs”

And new floods are expected that could put already weakened or damaged embankments to the test. Not to mention the more than 200 landslides affecting the hills and mountains. Meteorologist Luca Mercalli explains in an interview with The print that behind the emergency there are «extreme events connected to global warming. Let me be clear: the warmer we warm up the earth’s atmosphere, the more frequent and intense these phenomena will become. At a global level we must contain the risk of worsening the situation, but this is already our present». With overheating, explains the expert, “there is simply more energy in the atmosphere. So I can have increasingly violent wind and heavier rain. But let’s face it: we cannot continue in this deliberate ignorance », he said to Francesco Grignetti.

The frequency of extreme events

Because for Mercalli it is necessary to note «the frequency of extreme events. Senigallia, in September. Ischia, in November. Now two very strong events in Romagna just 15 days apart. Yet the explanation is before our eyes: the Mediterranean is becoming boiling, evaporation is increasing, the humidity must be discharged to the ground». The meteorologist says the priority is to stop emissions. While to mitigate the risk of extreme events «it is necessary to study case by case, on a basin scale, with all the skills around a table, from engineers to agronomists, to foresters. Then you have to tear it down and rebuild, but away from the rivers, for heaven’s sake”. The priority is «a law against land consumption. Because this episode has once again put before our eyes what it means to increase the vulnerability of the territory. Enough with the concrete. Among other things, we need the land for our agricultural self-sufficiency, for the landscape, for tourism».

The next five years

The Ibe-Cnr climatologist Bernardo Gozzini instead says al National newspaper that the next five years will be the hottest ever. “This impacts the hydrogeological cycle because a warmer air mass contains more moisture and energy. Then the system downloads it. And here are the uncontrollable events. According to Gozzini it will be necessary to design the infrastructural works taking this factor into account. And then we need to create the so-called “expansion banks”. But above all we need to «change our lifestyles. With a more rational consumption of water and learning the correct behavior to adopt in the event of extreme events. By following the plans of the civil protection and learning to respond adequately”. Finally, the state and the regions must help the municipalities.

The expansion boxes

And the newspaper points the finger right at the floodplains of the rivers in Emilia-Romagna. These are works that make it possible to “park” the water outside the main course in the event of large-scale events. Between 2015 and 2022, the Region received 190 million euros for the construction of 23 crates. But of these, only 12 work at full capacity. Two others work partially. Nine await the end of the work. Two are still to be funded. In the flood at the beginning of May, the water on the Samoggia, in the Navile canal, in the Mills and in the Senio filled up with water. «Where the systems have been foreseen, they have not entered into a crisis. The current problem is the number of rivers in flood at the same time», explains the vice president of Emilia-Romagna Irene Priolo.

Flooding in Ravenna during the night

Meanwhile, during the night, new floods occurred in Romagna, especially in the Ravenna area. The rift between Reda and Fossolo overloaded the Emilia-Romagna canal and the entire secondary network of consortium canals, with water invading significant parts of the countryside: flooding in Russi, Godo, San Pancrazio and Villanova di Ravenna. During the night the Municipality of Ravenna intervened, with the support of the local police, informing the citizens of Villanova, inviting them to go to the upper floors, offering those who were unable to access the first floor of the civic center or accommodation at the Cinemacity. Evacuations are still underway also in Castel Bolognese, also in the province of Ravenna, where there was a problem of lack of drinking water. The Municipality distributed the water where it could and a tanker arrived at the sports hall.

In Forlì there is no electricity

The municipality of Ravenna has also recommended that residents of the hamlet of Villanova go up to the upper floors. «Rises in the water levels of the Magni canal are being recorded, which are generating overflows and flooding of the surrounding areas. For this reason it is recommended to go up to the upper floors. Anyone who does not feel safe in any case can go to the headquarters of the city committee of Villanova di Ravenna or to the reception area set up at the Cinemacity, in via Secondo Bini 7 in Ravenna».

Gian Luca Zattini, mayor of Forlì, reports that there is still no electricity in the city. «Many of you report to us the lack of electricity in many streets and areas of the city. We are in constant contact with the manager to speed up the restoration of meters and electrical panels. We are doing our best but it doesn’t all depend on us, explains the mayor. Entire areas of Romagna have remained isolated with electricity blackouts and also with communication difficulties due to the interruption of telephone lines.

Read on about Open

Read also: