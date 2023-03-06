Pfizer Pharma GmbH

Berlin (ots)

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) identified three new TBE risk areas this week: the urban district of Munich and the district of Fürstenfeldbruck in Bavaria and the district of Anhalt-Bitterfeld in Saxony-Anhalt.¹ This increases the number of risk areas to a total of 178, affecting more than 40 percent of all districts across Germany. TBE viruses are primarily transmitted by ticks. The expulsion of the city district of Munich shows that tick prevention is also important in urban areas, such as in city parks, beer gardens and playgrounds. The fact that TBE is an increasingly important topic is also underlined by the current TBE case numbers for 2022: With 546 cases, the statistics are around 30 percent above the previous year 2021 (421 cases).¹ Four TBE cases have already been reported for 2023.² The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) recommends the TBE vaccination to everyone who lives in a TBE risk area or is planning to travel there and who may come into contact with ticks.

Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) is a disease of the meninges and central nervous system that cannot currently be cured with medication. This can lead to permanent damage such as paralysis, swallowing and speech disorders. In severe cases, TBE can even be fatal. Particularly insidious: The rapid removal of a TBE-infected tick after the bite does not protect against TBE infection, since TBE viruses can be transmitted immediately. Vaccination is the best protection against TBE.

Ticks also benefit from climate change, because they become active even if it is 5-7 degrees Celsius for several consecutive days. The milder winters of recent years have made it easy for the bloodsuckers to spread and become active throughout Germany almost all year round.³ This could be a possible explanation as to why the TBE risk areas have increasingly spread to northern and eastern Germany in recent years.

Extensive press material on tick and TBE prevention: www.pfizer.de/fsme-pressematerialien

Current information on ticks and TBE: www.zecken.de

Über Pfizer – “Breakthroughs that change patients’ lives”

At Pfizer, we use science and our global resources to give people access to therapies that extend and significantly improve their lives. Our aim is to set standards in the discovery, development and manufacture of innovative medicines and vaccines – in terms of their quality, safety and benefit for patients. All over the world – across industrialized and emerging countries – colleagues at Pfizer work every day to improve and advance well-being, prevention, treatment and healing opportunities for the serious diseases of our time. Out of our responsibility as one of the world‘s leading innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we work together with healthcare providers, governments and local communities to promote and expand access to reliable and affordable healthcare worldwide. Making a difference for everyone who counts on us is what we’ve been working on for more than 170 years.

Pfizer’s headquarters are in New York. In Germany, more than 3,000 employees work at three locations: Berlin, Freiburg and Karlsruhe. The plant in Freiburg is a pioneer in terms of sustainability and Industry 4.0.

More on www.pfizer.de. Follow us on Twitter @pfizer_de.

Sources

¹ Robert Koch Institute (RKI). TBE risk areas in Germany (as of January 2023). Epid Bull 2023; 9:3-22

² Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Current statistics of notifiable infectious diseases (as of March 2023). Epid Bull 2023; 9:23-25

³ BR 24. Why the tick season has already started this year. Online at: https://www.br.de/nachrichten/bayern/zecken-saison-2022-startet-frueher,T1ftm3ylast accessed 03/02/2023

BCW | Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Niklas Plöger

Darmstädter Landstrasse 112

D-60598 Frankfurt am Main

Phone: +49 162 1591687

E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: Pfizer Pharma GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell