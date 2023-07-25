The Rocco Stadium Gym to be Named After Beloved Athletic Trainer Billy Marcuzzi

TRIESTE – In a heartfelt tribute to a beloved figure, the Rocco stadium gym in Trieste will be renamed after Billy Marcuzzi, a historic athletic trainer from Triestina who passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2021. The decision was made by the Dipiazza council on July 17, following a proposal by councilor for public works Elisa Lodi and councilor for sport Giorgio Rossi. The request to rename the gymnasium came from Dr. Paolo Bergagna, the president of the sports doctors of Venezia Giulia and Triestina’s team doctor.

The junta resolution states that the renaming of the gymnasium will happen as soon as possible, ensuring that Marcuzzi’s impactful legacy lives on. Dr. Bergagna also emphasized the importance of organizing an update day for athletic trainers every two years.

Billy Marcuzzi, born on September 29, 1958, in Melbourne, played an integral role in the sports community. He first graduated as a teacher from the Scuola Superiore Duca D’Aosta in Trieste and later earned a degree as a physical education professor from the ISEF in L’Aquila. Throughout his career, he taught in various high schools, including the Sandrinelli Institute, where he held a tenured position.

Marcuzzi’s influence extended beyond the classroom, as he served as the athletic trainer for Triestina Calcio from 1989 to 1998 and again from 2018 to 2021. He also worked at Mestre between 1998 and 2001 and gained valuable experience abroad, working in Africa, Iran, and China.

The renaming of the Rocco stadium gymnasium is a fitting tribute to a dedicated athletic trainer who left a lasting impact on the Trieste sports community. The decision by the Dipiazza council honors his contributions and ensures that his memory will forever be associated with the venue he dedicated so much of his life to.