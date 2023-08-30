The Role of Altered Brain Connectivity in Obesity: Implications for New Therapeutic Interventions

New Study Finds Excessive Desire for Food in Obesity Linked to Brain Connectivity

A research group led by the University of Milan-Bicocca has made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the excessive desire for food in individuals affected by obesity. The study reveals that this desire is associated with an alteration of connectivity in specific brain circuits, shedding new light on the underlying mechanisms of the problem. This finding could potentially lead to groundbreaking therapeutic interventions for the treatment of obesity.

The theory that viewing images of highly appetizing foods, typically high in salt, sugar, and fat, can trigger a heightened desire for food is not new. However, prior to this study, it was not known that this phenomenon is rooted in an imbalance in the strength of brain connections originating from the ‘reward system,’ a collection of neural structures responsible for motivating individuals to seek rewarding stimuli.

The research involved a collaboration between the University of Milan-Bicocca, the University of Milan, and two research institutions, IRCCS MultiMedica and IRCCS Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio. Led by researcher Francantonio Devoto and coordinated by Professor Eraldo Paulesu from the Milano-Bicocca Department of Psychology, the study also included contributions from Livio Luzi and Anna Ferrulli (IRCCS MultiMedica and University of Milan), Giuseppe Banfi (IRCCS Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio), and Laura Zapparoli (Milan-Bicocca and IRCCS Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio).

The research team discovered that, for the first time, the ventral tegmental area, a crucial region of the ‘reward system,’ is abnormally connected to the rest of the brain in patients with obesity. Laura Zapparoli, a co-author of the study and a researcher in the Department of Psychology at the University of Milano-Bicocca, explained that the team examined the strength of connections between areas belonging to the ‘pleasure circuit’ or ‘reward system’ and the rest of the brain in individuals with normal weight and those with obesity. The results revealed an imbalance in the strength of some of these connections in obese individuals, with a stronger connection to areas responsible for visual food processing and a weaker connection to an area in the frontal lobe involved in inhibitory control of behavior. Zapparoli hypothesized that this imbalance may reflect the difficulty obese patients have in resisting temptation when exposed to food.

In simpler terms, individuals with obesity tend to anticipate gratification more strongly when seeing images of enticing foods due to these increased brain connections. This anticipation can further encourage and stimulate consumption in these individuals compared to those with normal weight. This phenomenon is also relevant to obese children who frequently view images of calorie and sugar-rich ultra-processed foods, which can make it even more challenging for them to resist the temptation to consume such foods.

Zapparoli emphasized the significance of the study’s findings, stating that they open up avenues for new interventions in obesity treatment. The team suggested the use of non-invasive brain neuromodulation techniques to recalibrate brain connectivity, in combination with proper food education, as potential strategies to address this issue.

As this research offers crucial insights into the relationship between brain connectivity and excessive food craving in obesity, it has the potential to revolutionize obesity treatment methods. Further studies and experiments will be necessary to fully explore the therapeutic implications of these findings.

