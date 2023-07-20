The Role of Genetic Variant in Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases: Findings from a Recent Study

New Study Finds Genetic Variant in Asymptomatic Individuals

Scientific studies have shown that approximately one in five people who contract the SARS-CoV-2 virus remain asymptomatic. Researchers from the University of California San Francisco have delved into the possible explanation for this phenomenon in a study published in the scientific journal Nature. However, they caution that it is not yet certain that a genetic characteristic can fully account for the presence or absence of symptoms.

The research, which enrolled approximately thirty thousand individuals, found that asymptomatic individuals often carry a specific genetic variant that aids their immune system in recognizing and effectively combating the virus. While this variant does not prevent infection, it provides protection against the most severe manifestations of Covid-19.

Lead study coordinator, Jill Hollenbac, explained the significance of this finding, stating, “If you have an army that can recognize the enemy early, that’s a huge advantage. It’s like having soldiers who are prepared for battle and already know what to look for.” The researchers focused on human leukocyte antigens (HLA), the body’s labeling system to differentiate between its own components and foreign ones. They discovered that approximately 20 percent of asymptomatic individuals had a mutation in one of the HLA genes, compared to only 9 percent of those with symptoms. Moreover, if the mutation occurred in duplicate, the chances of avoiding disease symptoms were eight times higher.

These findings shed light on why some individuals experience mild or no symptoms when infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The presence of this genetic variant not only aids in identifying the virus early but also enables a swift immune response to prevent the virus from causing severe illness.

However, it is important to note that genetics alone cannot provide a definitive explanation for asymptomatic cases. Other factors, such as the individual’s overall health, age, and immune system strength, may also contribute to the absence of symptoms. Further research is needed to fully understand the complex interplay between genetics and the manifestation of Covid-19 symptoms.

As the world continues to battle the ongoing pandemic, this study underscores the importance of genetic variations in understanding and managing the disease. The identification of this protective genetic variant could potentially lead to the development of new treatments or interventions that target the immune system and enhance its ability to recognize and effectively combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

While researchers continue their work, it is crucial for individuals to adhere to public health guidelines such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and getting vaccinated to reduce the risk of transmission, regardless of their genetic makeup.

