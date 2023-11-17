The Role of Occupational Therapists in Assisting Children: A Focus on Early Childhood Development and Rehabilitation

On the occasion of World Occupational Therapy Day, anda CONMiGO explains the important role of occupational therapists in caring for children with developmental disorders. These professionals focus on helping children achieve maximum independence in their daily activities and routines.

Occupational therapy is a profession that studies human activity from birth throughout life. For children, the main goal is to help them develop the skills necessary for a full and productive life. To achieve this, occupational therapists work in various fields such as early care, education, rehabilitation, mental health, sensory integration, and psychomotor skills.

According to Sabrina Valerio, the general therapeutic director of anda CONMiGO, the main purpose of occupational therapists is to provide children with greater autonomy and quality of life. They achieve this by assessing the child’s strengths and limitations and implementing treatment plans tailored to their abilities and interests. The therapists also focus on activities of daily living such as hygiene, eating, and managing money, as well as the design and training of orthoses, prostheses, and support products for children with disabilities.

In addition, occupational therapists work on transforming the child’s environment by eliminating physical and social barriers, providing sensory integration, and collaborating with schools and other institutions to improve the health and social participation of children with special needs.

The fields of action for pediatric occupational therapists include early intervention for children up to 6 years old, education, rehabilitation, mental health, sensory integration, and psychomotor skills. These professionals work with children who have developmental delays, learning difficulties, physical disabilities, and other conditions, helping them to achieve their full potential and improve their quality of life.

Overall, occupational therapists play a crucial role in helping children with developmental disorders to achieve their maximum potential, and their work is especially celebrated on World Occupational Therapy Day, which is observed every October 27th.

