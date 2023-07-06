The Role of Pharmacists in Specialist Medicine: A Solution or Conflict of Interest?

Pharmacists and Medical Specialists Clash Over Proposal to Provide Specialist Services in Pharmacies

A proposal by Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato to provide specialist services in pharmacies has sparked a heated debate between pharmacists and medical specialists. The Inter-union Coordination of Specialist Outpatient Medicine of the territory expressed their concerns, stating that the proposal was a clear conflict of interest and would not solve the issue of waiting lists for specialist services.

While acknowledging the importance of pharmacists in the healthcare sector, the coordinators of Cimest (Inter-union Coordination of Territorial Outpatient Specialist Medicine), Salvatore Gibiino and Salvatore Calvaruso, firmly believe that breaking down waiting lists should be the responsibility of professionally enabled medical specialists who have the necessary resources.

Gibiino and Calvaruso criticized Gemmato’s proposal, arguing that pharmacies have already been transformed into “health emporiums,” selling various products including cosmetics and foodstuffs. They believe that pharmacies should not be turned into laboratories for analysis and studies of cardiology or other specialties, as this would only promote the interests of pharmacy owners and create a clear conflict of interest.

The coordinators of Cimest called on the Minister of Health and the President of Fnomceo to distance themselves from Gemmato’s proposal. They stated that while pharmacies are considered “health facilities” by law, managing specialist medicine should be the responsibility of affiliated structures, not pharmacies themselves. They also questioned why specialists are not authorized to deliver the drugs they prescribe, suggesting that this could be another paradox worth considering.

The controversy surrounding Gemmato’s proposal highlights the ongoing tension between pharmacists and medical specialists in Italy. While both professions play crucial roles in the healthcare system, the division of responsibilities and interests can lead to conflicting views on how to address challenges such as waiting lists for specialist services.

The debate is likely to continue as stakeholders seek to find a solution that adequately addresses the issue of waiting lists while ensuring the provision of high-quality healthcare services in Italy.

