“If, as they say in conferences or write in official documents, General Medicine is central to the National Health Service, immediate action is needed to revitalize it or we risk shutting it down and with it the National Health Service too”. This was stated by Salvatore Onorati, general secretary of the Fimmg (Italian Federation of General Practitioners) of the province of Foggia, according to whom “the growing oppression of the bureaucratic load increasingly demeans the clinical role of the family doctor, a load that is no longer sustainable which risks transforming the doctor into a bureaucrat who is more attentive to circulars and treatment plans than to medical examinations and listening. More and more family doctors leave their jobs prematurely and fewer and fewer young doctors follow the path that can lead them to fill the void of those who leave. It is a situation that is becoming dramatic.” continued Onorati.

“Imagining today, for example, that there is still a family medicine clinic without administrative staff to answer the phone and handle all the bureaucratic part of the work, means not having understood the seriousness of the situation. To think that after the pandemic everything can remain as it was before Covid, with the same organizational levels, means not having treasured the dramatic experience we have lived through. To new realities, new tools, so as not to always remain at the mercy of events.” adds Salvatore Onorati.

“Top-level diagnostics in our studies to help reduce waiting lists, with, for example, electrocardiograms performed in our studies for subjects with chronic diseases who need scheduled monitoring, which can be managed in our studies with telemedicine . Politics must give answers if it does not want to take responsibility for having dismantled the system, unless behind the lack of answers to the requests of family doctors there is a desire to close the public service and open up to the private sector” hypothesizes Onorati.

“This is the time for clarity and to state clearly and precisely whether you want a public system that guarantees universality or a private system that guarantees health based on incomethunders Salvatore Onorati.Day 15 December to draw attention to the seriousness of the situation, the lights will be turned off in the family doctors’ surgeries and people will work by candlelight for a few minutes. The light of a candle as a symbol, in this Christmas period, of hope that the light does not go out completely, not only on family medicine, but on the entire National Health Service, not forgetting the 118 Emergency sector, now reduced to the minimum numerical terms of medical personnel and at risk of closure”.

The Fimmg trade union expresses satisfaction with the appointment as general manager of the Asl Fg, Antonio Nigri, “connoisseur of our difficult territory, with which a journey of sharing the difficulties of territorial medicine has already begun, which we are convinced will continue, because beyond politics there are people and the possibility of pursuing the same objectives and trusting the for each other”.