The Role of the Private Sector in Advancing Sports Medicine

Title: Sports Medicine in the Private Sector: An Essential Component for Public Health

Subtitle: Lack of professionals and government support hampers advancement in the field

In a recent interview, Dr. Mariona Violan, a sports medicine specialist and professor at Inefc and UPF, emphasized the integral relationship between health and sport. According to Dr. Violan, people living in large cities tend to walk more due to the challenges of motorized transportation, while individuals in smaller communities often opt for private vehicles despite the more pedestrian-friendly environments. However, she noted that sports medicine is not adequately included in the public healthcare system.

The lack of focus on sports medicine in the public sector has become a pressing concern. In Spain, the creation of new residency positions in sports medicine has been on hold for several years due to bureaucratic and administrative issues. This pause in developing the workforce has resulted in a shortage of trained professionals in the field.

Dr. Violan emphasized that sports medicine serves two primary objectives: promoting overall health and preventing injuries in athletes, as well as providing care for individuals engaged in high-volume sports activities. However, the current number of specialized doctors in sports medicine is insufficient to cater to the demand, especially for conducting pre-season check-ups on top-level athletes.

While the public sector struggles to meet the growing demand, private clinics and fitness establishments have taken the lead in providing specialized sports health services. In Catalonia, for example, numerous private facilities have emerged to address the gap in healthcare services targeting athletes and individuals seeking to improve their health through sports-related activities. However, these private spaces alone cannot meet the increasing demand for sports medicine services.

To combat sedentary lifestyles, public administrations in Catalonia have implemented various programs. The Pla Activitat Física Esport i Salut (Pafes) initiative, launched in 2006, trains family doctors and nurses to promote and prescribe physical activity. The program has yielded positive results, reducing sedentary behavior significantly within Catalonia compared to other regions of Spain and Europe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has long warned about the dangers of physical inactivity, considering it a global pandemic. Dr. Violan reaffirms the necessity for comprehensive health promotion efforts beyond the healthcare system, emphasizing the need for government commitments to address physical inactivity challenges.

In small towns and rural areas, lack of infrastructure and limited transportation options present barriers to implementing physical activity programs. The Pafes program in Catalonia has attempted to mitigate this issue by establishing short, accessible routes for physical activity, resulting in over 900 designated routes across the region.

While interventions primarily target minors, Dr. Violan suggests that empowering families can encourage greater participation in physical activities. However, she acknowledges that adults tend to be more compliant with recommended guidelines from pertinent organizations.

Regarding the international landscape of sports medicine, Dr. Violan explains that different countries have varying approaches to training specialists. In Spain, sports medicine training has ceased to be a dedicated specialty, unlike in some countries where it is considered a supra-specialty.

Technological advancements play a significant role in sports medicine, although Dr. Violan emphasizes the importance of personal interaction and clinical history in patient care. While technology provides valuable data, understanding a patient’s narrative is equally essential for accurate diagnoses and treatments.

As the private sector currently leads the way in sports medicine, there is an urgent need for the public healthcare system to prioritize and integrate this specialty to promote better public health. By recognizing the importance of sports medicine and addressing the shortage of professionals, governments can create a more comprehensive and supportive healthcare system for all individuals.