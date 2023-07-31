Title: The Importance of Vitamin C in Combating the Flu and Ensuring Optimal Health

Subtitle: Noted Researcher Linus Pauling’s Views on Vitamin C

In winter, especially during periods of fluctuating temperatures, the common flu tends to worsen and predominantly affects the respiratory tract. However, during the spring and summer, the flu tends to target the digestive system. To combat the virus, which can affect individuals of any age, maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in physical activity, and consuming an ample amount of vitamin C are recommended.

According to renowned scientist Linus Pauling, who conducted groundbreaking research on the chemical bond through quantum mechanics and received Nobel Prizes in chemistry and peace, a deficiency of vitamin C may contribute to flu infections. Pauling suggested that individuals who still suffer from the flu may not be consuming enough vitamin C, as all animals require vitamins that their bodies cannot produce.

Approximately six million years ago, pre-human beings synthesized their essential vitamins by consuming plants that naturally provided them. However, over time, humans lost this ability to synthesize vitamins due to changes in diet and food sources. Vitamin C, particularly abundant in plants, is essential for humans, as it is necessary for the production of collagen, the main structural protein in the body.

Approximately 25 million years ago, the ancestor of primates experienced a mutation that prevented the synthesis of vitamin C. However, this loss of synthesis is not viewed as a defect; rather, it is considered an adaptation to the environment that saved energy and favored the development of great apes and, eventually, homo sapiens.

The importance of vitamin C in preventing and combating oxidative stress cannot be understated. It possesses therapeutic and preventive properties that bolster the body’s immune system. However, the modern human diet, which is often laden with processed or “junk” foods, fails to provide adequate amounts of vitamin C.

While many individuals choose to supplement their diets with vitamin C, it is crucial to opt for supplements that are free of sugar, artificial flavors, and colors. The current recommended daily intake for an average person is between 400 mg and 1 g, depending on the individual’s needs.

In conclusion, vitamin C plays a vital role in combating the flu and ensuring optimal health. While the ability to synthesize this vital nutrient was lost during the course of evolution, humans can still acquire it through a balanced diet and the incorporation of vitamin C-rich foods. By prioritizing healthy eating habits and maintaining an adequate intake of vitamin C, individuals can enhance their overall well-being and protect themselves from various diseases.

