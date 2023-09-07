Home » The Role of Water in Weight Loss: Debunking the Myths
The Role of Water in Weight Loss: Debunking the Myths

date 2023-09-07

New Study Questions the Effectiveness of Drinking Water for Weight Loss

Many individuals looking to shed a few pounds often turn to drinking more water as a means to achieve their weight loss goals. However, a recent article published in The Conversation suggests that there is little scientific evidence to support the claims that increased water consumption can effectively lead to weight loss.

Various studies have been conducted to investigate the relationship between water consumption and calorie burning. One study, which involved 14 young adults, found that drinking half a liter of water increased resting energy expenditure by 24% for only an hour. This equates to approximately 20 extra calories burned for a 150-pound adult, which is minimal and hardly significant in terms of weight loss.

Another small study conducted on eight young adults discovered a 4% increase in energy expenditure when cold water was consumed. The researchers theorized that the body expends additional energy to warm up the cold water or to filter the increased fluid volume through the kidneys. However, this effect was also observed for just one hour, making it impractical for long-term weight loss. In fact, drinking a liter and a half more water each day would result in fewer calories burned than those found in a single slice of bread.

Some individuals believe that drinking more water can reduce appetite by filling up the stomach and leading to less food consumption. While this claim has been supported by numerous studies involving middle-aged and elderly adults, the same findings have not been observed in younger participants. One study showed that middle-aged and older adults lost two pounds over three months when they drank water before meals, compared to those who did not. However, younger participants did not experience weight loss, regardless of whether they consumed water before a meal. It is important to note that the study was not blinded, potentially leading participants to intentionally alter their food intake in hopes of losing weight.

See also  Involve women with disabilities more / On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8th, Lebenshilfe NRW draws attention to the situation of women with disabilities in NRW.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that these types of studies often only investigate the effects of water consumption before one meal, not overall appetite and weight loss. Furthermore, there is limited evidence demonstrating that decreased appetite directly leads to weight loss. While water may temporarily dull appetite, it does not appear to have a significant impact on long-term weight change, which is often influenced by conscious dietary modifications.

Despite the lack of direct weight loss effects, water can still play a role in a healthy diet. Opting for water instead of alcohol or carbonated drinks is a wise choice for those seeking to lose weight. Additionally, when mixed with fiber or consumed in soups, water can delay the rate at which the stomach empties, leading to a feeling of fullness for longer periods. Therefore, incorporating water into meals, similar to starting with a large portion of seasonal vegetables, may help individuals feel satisfied and potentially support weight loss efforts.

In conclusion, while drinking water may not directly lead to weight loss, it remains an essential component of a healthy lifestyle. It is important for individuals to understand that achieving weight loss involves more than simply increasing water intake. Conscious dietary changes, exercise, and maintaining a balanced lifestyle are key factors in reaching weight loss goals.

