Despite Ubisoft’s recent launch of various games, including Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline, it looks like the publisher may also want to put its recently launched free-to-play sports game Roller Champions on ice.

This comes after a claim by reporter Jeff Grubb, who read a source on the Xbox Era Podcast and said that “Roller Champions will be canceled after Season 3.”

Ubisoft also said in its latest financial report that Roller Champions outperformed Hyper Scape when the comparison was published. However, considering that Hyper Scape didn’t last long, this was also canceled, which wasn’t a massive vote of confidence in Roller Champions.

Roller Champions kicked off the Disco Fever season on June 21, 2022, which was released after the season kicked off. Judging by Grubb’s claims, the next season (whatever that is) could be its last, but since Ubisoft hasn’t officially made any statement on this claim, we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s true.