Josh is in the car with his parents when he notices something strange about the buildings along the way: they seem to be getting bigger and bigger. He tells his mother, Sonja, who smiles, amazed. For her, buildings are as he has always seen them. After returning from school, Josh returns to the subject and continues “the faces of his teachers were larger, disproportionate to their bodies and the walls of the classroom were stretched and away from him.” The nine-year-old Australian boy is not the protagonist of Lewis Carroll’s fairy tale: he describes the symptoms of his disorder named after the heroine of the novel who changed size after eating and drinking: “Alice in Wonderland syndrome”, or Todd syndrome, which, although rare, afflicts an increasing number of people.

I personal diary of Lewis Carroll

Curious is what was found in Lewis Carroll’s old personal diaries, where he describes his very strong migraines accompanied by recurring visual hallucinations. In fact, it is probable that these pathological experiences influenced him in writing the novel (fifty years earlier than Todd’s studies) so as to push him to narrate a disorder that had been completely unknown until then. Alice in Wonderland Syndrome (AIWS) affects how people perceive the world around them. Exactly as described in the novel, this syndrome tends to occur in children with an average age of eight and is characterized by a neurological disorder that manifests itself with a distorted perception of the size of objects or parts of the body.

40 types of visual distortions

Furthermore, at the symptomatic level, patients experience difficulty in perceiving objects, which may appear closer or more distant, and may have difficulty recognizing faces. Imagine seeing people’s faces turn into dragon faces all their lives… But this is just one of the 40 types of visual distortions characteristic of Alice in Wonderland syndrome. Some patients also describe seeing different body parts added to the people in front of them, such as a shortened arm attached to the face of the person sitting across from them. Other symptoms include seeing people or objects moving in slow motion or moving unnaturally fast, or not moving at all.

Hearing

Hearing can also be impaired: Affected individuals may hear loved ones talking unusually slow or unnaturally fast. They also report seeing objects or parts of their own bodies shrink or swell in front of their eyes, creating the sensation of changing size, just like Josh experienced. Despite being formally described by doctors as a distinct syndrome in 1955, and some symptoms having been recorded by doctors even earlier, the exact causes of Alice in Wonderland Syndrome still remain shrouded in a mystery that Alice herself may have found increasingly curious. .

Illicit cough medicines and hallucinogenic substances

In the past, Alice in Wonderland syndrome has been commonly dismissed as an essentially harmless condition that does not require medical intervention. Some degree of symptoms are reported in the general population, with up to 30% of adolescents reporting mild or transient experiences of the syndrome. Some cough medicines and illicit hallucinogenic substances are also known to trigger it. Being a syndrome not recorded in nosographic manuals and with symptoms characterized by hallucinations and distortions of reality, it is often mistakenly confused with psychosis. This leads those who suffer from it to be very reluctant to ask for help, as they are worried about being erroneously defined as psychotic and undergoing a therapeutic treatment that does not conform to their needs.

The psychosis

In fact, although psychosis requires an integrated therapy between pharmacological and therapeutic treatment, in the case of Todd’s syndrome the origin is purely neurological and the treatment, which is also integrated, must include both psychotherapy and drug-based therapy antiepileptics and anticonvulsants and therefore not neuroleptics. Furthermore, unlike psychosis, where the patient believes he experiences the hallucinations as something real, in this syndrome the patient is fully aware of what is happening to him and the symptoms are temporary and never lasting.

Jan Dirk Blom, professor of clinical psychopathology

Jan Dirk Blom, professor of clinical psychopathology at Leiden University in the Netherlands, one of the few researchers who has dedicated himself to studying the Alice in Wonderland syndrome, emphasizes the need for doctors to take seriously the patients who describe these symptoms. Blom says diagnosis and recognition of Alice in Wonderland syndrome has barely improved in recent decades. «It is a real challenge», he claims. This means that patients often fail to recognize the syndrome for years.