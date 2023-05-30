In the event of failure to submit thecertification of attachment Bfor interventions of sismabonus falling within superbonus 110 percent, you will be able to use the tool of remission in goods but only under certain conditions.

To provide the clarifications is the response to question number 332 of 29 May 2023.

If the violation has not been verified, the regularization is allowed until the expiry of the first one tax declaration with which the deduction is exercised.

In the event that the taxpayer has chosen the credit assignment or the discount on the invoice, you can use the tool remission in goods only before sending the relative communication to the Revenue Agency.

Superbonus, attachment B asseveration not presented: the rules on remission in bonis

With the response to question number 332 of 29 May 2023, the Revenue Agency provides clarifications on the use of the remission in goods in cases of non-presentation of thecertification required by attachment Brelating to sismabonus interventions with a deduction to the extent of the superbonus 110 per cent.

Revenue Agency – Response to question number 332 of 29 May 2023 Superbonus and failure to present the sworn statement. The rules on the remission in bonis referred to in article 2-ter of the decree law of 16 February 2023, number 11.

The starting point for the clarifications comes from the applicant, who intends to know whether the non-presentation of the sworn statement of effectiveness of interventions to reduce seismic risk can be considered a purely formal violation, which does not affect the use of building deductions.

The Tax Administration excludes this possibility, not espousing the solution proposed by the tax payer.

The reference regulatory framework is also referred to in the practice document, together with the provisions governing the presentation of thecertification of attachment B.

The obligation is foreseen by article 3, paragraph 3, of the legislative decree nointerministerial decree February 28, 2017, n. 58.

The sworn statement connected with the seismic risk reduction interventions must be presented at the time of the one-stop shop presentation competent though before the start of the works.

The model of theannex B it must be used by professionals, each for their own competence.

No-show does lose access to the tax benefitas it is a violation that can hinder the control activity.

Superbonus, the news of the Block Transfers decree

Although the non-presentation of the certification cannot be considered a merely formal violation and causes the loss of the building subsidy, there are cases in which the regularization it is possible thanks to the provisions of the Block Transfers decree.

Article 2-ter of the decree law of 16 February 2023the text of the conversion law of which was published in the Official Gazette last April 11, establishes the following: ”Norms of authentic interpretation regarding the conditions for the deductibility of expenses”.

Under certain conditions, the ability to regularize the situation through the remission in goods.

With a’authentic interpretation, which makes the rule retroactive, Legislative Decree 11/2023 establishes the possibility of regularization for the taxpayer. The person will not lose the benefit if he/she fulfills the obligations within the deadline for the first tax return with which it deducts the expenses relating to the building subsidy.

In the case of choosing the options provided by thearticle 121 of the relaunch decree, or of credit transfer or invoice discount, the remission in goods it is possible only if the appropriate communication has not been sent to the Revenue Agency.

Regularization is allowed:

“[…] provided that the infringement has not been ascertained or that no accesses, inspections, checks or other administrative verification activities have been initiated of which the perpetrator of the infringement has had formal knowledge,[…]”

It will also have to be paid minimum fine of 250 euros.

The instant can maintain the benefit if the works were carried out in 2022, since the use of the subsidy takes place, for the first installment, with the 2023 tax return, in expiration il November 30th next.

In the event that the transfer of credit has been chosen, the relative must not have already been sent communication to the Revenue Agencythe deadline for which was set at last March 31st.

In this particular case, if the communication to the tax authorities has not been sent, a double remission in bonis will be possible:

one for the presentation of certification of attachment B ;

; another for the presentation of the communication to the Revenue Agencywhose regularization is expected by 30 November 2023.

The second fulfillment must be carried out after the first.