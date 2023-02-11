“The meltdown is near,” he explained on Friday Flavio Rossi Albertinilegal of Alfredo Cospito. Today the electrocardiogram carried out in prison in Opera to the anarchist activist in prison at 41 Bis who is carrying it forward hunger strike for over 100 days it has been showing alterations “which can lead to potentially fatal arrhythmias“. This was stated by the doctor who examined him on behalf of his lawyer and who reported the outcome of the examination carried out by a cardiologist at the prison’s clinical centre. “The vital parameters are holding up”, reported the doctor, adding that however ” the situation is serious and it doesn’t take much for it to precipitate without there being clear signs of particular alarm”.

“They decided to bury me in this reinforced concrete sarcophagus”, were the words spoken by Cospito immediately after learning of the rejection by the Minister of Justice Charles Nordio of the defense request for his permanence at 41 bis. His reaction was almost resigned, “with aplomb”, says the lawyer Rossi Albertini who, alongside Luigi Manconi, met the press in the Chamber of Deputies to explain the current situation 24 hours after the ministry’s no. Cospito refused another psychiatric visit and, from Opera prison, continues the hunger strike, surviving with water, salt and sugar. “He’s tried, tired, ha lost 47 pounds. I’m not a doctor” but “from what appears, he is a person far beyond the critical phase”, repeats the lawyer who does not hide his concern.” The outcome is almost obvious. I have been thinking for weeks that the collapse is imminent”.

Cospito is on the 114th day of his hunger strike and is calling for the total abolition of hard prison for himself and for the other prisoners, terrorists and mafiosi. An “ideal” battle, defined it by the lawyer, which goes beyond the personal situation to the extent that he “would not accept a suspension or a temporary measure”. This is, explains the lawyer, the reason why “we will not appeal to Mattarella. Similarly we will not address to Pope francesco. My client is an individualist anarchist”. Meanwhile, a bank window and that of a real estate agency were damaged in Milan by some demonstrators of the anarchist procession for Alfredo Cospito. With sticks they cracked the external windows of the Credit Agricole branch in viale Bligny and those of the shop a few meters later.In the meantime the estimated number of participants has risen to 400 people.