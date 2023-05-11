The run-up to ChatGPT: at Google I/O it is the triumph of AI. With PaLM and Bard Gmail changes and more

It could not be otherwise. At Google I/O 2023, the company gave ample space to Artificial Intelligence, which since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in recent months has quickly become the new battleground in the sector.

Microsoft has invested $10 billion in Open AI and integrated its technology into its services, starting with the Bing search engine.

Taken off guard, Google could not do anything but speed things up. First with Bard and then, as announced at Google I/O, with a series of AI-powered integrations in the Workspace package, which includes Gmail.

PaLM 2 arrives: it also analyzes mammograms

Pathways Language Model (or PaLM) is Google’s equivalent of Open AI’s GPT: a model that companies can use to build chatbots, for example, or to generate text, video or audio.

At Google I/O, PaLM 2 was unveiled, which the company describes as “more capable, but also faster and more efficient” than previous models.

There are four versions of PaLM 2 and Gecko is the big news: it can also be used on a smartphone, even offline, thus exploiting the hardware capabilities of the device. Gecko has been tested on the latest smartphone models and can process 20 tokens per second.

“This versatility means that PaLM 2 can be optimized to support an entire product category in new ways, and help more people,” Google said.

PaLM 2 supports over 100 languages ​​and can understand even very specific texts of each language, such as poems or puns. In the data set that it uses to generate content, PaLM 2 also includes web pages and scientific papers.

Among the possible applications of PaLM 2 there is also the ability to synthesize information from medical tests, such as mammograms or radiographs, through Med-PaLM 2, currently accessible to a small group of customers.

Sec-PaLM 2, on the other hand, is a specialized version of this system for use cases related to computer security, such as risk and vulnerability analysis.

Most importantly, PaLM 2 is the foundation of Bard, Google’s answer to Open AI’s ChatGPT.

Bard’s news

For now, Bard will not yet support Italian, although it will be expanded, again in English, to 180 other markets.

The move to PaLM 2 has improved Bard’s capabilities and, according to Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager of Google Assistant and at Bard, can now also solve complex math problems and assist with coding tasks, which has already become “the most popular thing people do with Bard”. According to Hsiao, Bard will “soon” support 40 languages.

For Google, the next step was to integrate Bard with other Google services; therefore, Bard responses can be transferred directly to Docs and Gmail in the same format, without the need to reformat the generated responses.

Furthermore, in the near future images will also be included both in prompts (that is, in requests made by users to Bard) and in responses. The images, however, are not generated, but are taken from Google Images, as a further contribution to enrich the answer.

Future integrations also include the Adobe Firefly image generation service, after which the created images can be placed in Adobe Express.

“As we’ve said from the beginning, large language models are still a nascent technology with known limitations,” Hsiao added. “So as we move forward, we will continue to maintain our high standards of quality and local nuance while making sure we adhere to our AI principles.”

AI helps you write the curriculum in Documents

Finally, Google introduced Duet AI for Google Workspace. Basically, new ways AI is integrated into the Workspace package, which includes Gmail, Docs, Meet, Slides and Sheets.

First of all, Duet AI for Google Workspace will also be ported to the mobile version of Gmail, because it already works “behind the scenes” in the desktop version.

“Imagine you’re using your phone and have the ability to have a draft of a comprehensive response with just a few words as a starting point,” explained Aparna Pappu, vice president and general manager of Google Workspace.

The same assistance and content generation system will come in Presentations, to create new images, or in Sheets to label cells based on content or even “help eliminate the burden of entering data by hand”.

In Meet, it will be possible to generate new backgrounds for video calls, while in Documents the model will assist in writing.

Taking the example of compiling a resume, “Duet AI will not only help you write content, it will also include smart cues for information like location and status, as well as variables for details you want to personalize, like your company name.” “.

With Duet AI for Google Workspace, in Sheets it will be possible to “create personalized plans for the activities, projects or whatever initiative you want to track or manage – simply by describing what you are trying to do,” Pappu stressed.