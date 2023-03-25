Wanted across the country is Russian entrepreneur Artem Uss, fled from house arrest on Wednesday 22 March in the early afternoon. According to reports, he has been added to the wanted list. For the moment, the police believe that he has not left Italy. Uss, arrested in October 2022 at Malpensa airport, he was at home from 25 November 2022, and a few days ago the Milan Court of Appeal gave the go-ahead to extradition in the United States. The entrepreneur, who is 40 years old, is accused of trafficking oil from Venezuela to Russia and China and of trafficking military technology from the United States to Russia, through a German shell company in which another Russian (resident in Dubai) arrested in Germany on the same day as Uss. However, the Court of Appeal decreed his extradition only for oil trafficking, according to the Milanese judges, there was no sufficient proof of causality for the trafficking of military technology.

Under house arrest in the exclusive village of Cascina Vione (in the municipal area of ​​Basiglio), Uss was checked by the Carabinieri of Corsico around one on Wednesday, as usual. But, at 2.07, the tampering alarm went off from the ‘base’ of his electronic bracelet. The carabinieri rushed to the scene but Uss was already gone. The police are convinced that the entrepreneur had an accomplice ready to wait for him with a car.

Who is the father of Uss

The man is the son of Aleskandr Uss, governor of the Krasnoyask region in central Siberia. Lawyer and university dean, member of Putin’s party (United Russia) since 2001, Uss senior is also the richest man in his region. His estate has grown sharply since he became governor, according to official income and asset statements. In recent months he has always defended his son by declaring him innocent, and getting him the best lawyers, including that Vinicio Nardo, president of the Milanese lawyers, who practices in the office together with Michele Saponara, a former Forza Italia parliamentarian and former member of the Commission of Inquiry on the Mitrokhin Dossier, the archive on the illegal activities of the Soviet services in Italy. After escaping from house arrest, Uss’s father told some Russian news agencies that, in his opinion, Western services would be behind his son’s disappearance.

Russia’s attitude

On the other hand, Russia’s attitude towards Uss is ambiguous (but only in appearance). On the one hand, he in turn asked for it the extradition, for unspecified financial crimes, but on the other hand from the highest political levels (the spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitri Peskov, and the spokesman for Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov, Maria Zakharova) assurances have arrived that Uss would be protected by Russian diplomacy, as well as attacks on Italy and the West. Therefore, the accusation of financial crimes seems more of a diversion than anything else. Also because on the same day that USS escaped (Wednesday), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov spoke of the possibility of putting the man on the list for a potential prisoner exchange with the United States.







