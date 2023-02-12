From our correspondent

ZAPORIZHZHIA — 20 Russian bombs rained down on Zaporizhzhia on Friday. Some were S300 missiles, others Iranian shahid drones. On the same day, 120 kilometers to the south, in Melitopol, in the territory occupied by Moscow forces since the first days of the invasion, there were 9 explosions. Ukraine has not claimed, but it seems the work of its infiltrators with drones or perhaps even mortars.

President Olena Olena Zhuk is evasive enough since she is the speaker of the Zaporizhzhia regional parliament. â€˜Warnings of the battle for Melitopol? I don’t think anyone really knows what’s going to happen. It is certain that if we could retake Melitopol we would win the war. The problem is how? Everything changes quickly. We, the Ukrainians, are preparing. But the Russians also have their own strategic plan. It will depend on the weather conditions. But also on how much ammunition the Russians will be able to obtain and on the weapons that will be delivered to us. And when».

To the south Liberate Melitopol. It has been the not too secret dream of many Ukrainians for months. It would mean arriving again on the Sea of ​​Azov, putting both Crimea and Mariupol under fire, but above all cutting the “land bridge” between Russia and all her troops to the west, in the Crimea and in the province of Kherson. The commander-in-chief of the Kiev Armed Forces, General Zaluzhny, would also be content to stop outside the city. “It is enough to advance 80 kilometers south of Zaporizhzhya,” he told theEconomist — to target Russian supply lines with Himars missiles. Their troops in Crimea and Kherson would be isolated and would have to capitulate in a few months.’ It would be victory or in any case the obligation for Putin to negotiate. See also The "tired heart" also hurts the mind

Control room, kitchen and dormitory Havryil is a simple sergeant, but he is 54 years old and three times he was so close to an explosion that he lost consciousness. Heal the wounds of the body “I must have something left inside here – she smiles touching her heart – because I started to stammer”. For two months he has commanded a trench 18 kilometers south of Zaporizhzhia precisely towards Melitopol. â€˜If you look through my telescope, you can see the Russians. We can even shoot each other with Kalashnikovs». Havryil is convinced that the offensive on Melipopol will take place, but not now. “It’s hard for you city dwellers to understand.” While he talks he leads the way in a trench as high as a man, then he goes down at least another meter and a half and here is the “control room” which is also the kitchen and dormitory. â€˜Do you know how long it took a soldier to dig it up with a shovel? Two days. Here the earth is soft, not even a stone. Before the war there were those who sold it by the cubic meter to the United Arab Emirates, it is so fertile». Fine, but what does that have to do with the offensive? Â«If a tank or even an armored vehicle leaves the asphalt for the fields, it sinks. There is no crawler that takes it out. For a proper offensive, with armored brigades and tanks advancing in the steppe and not on the highways where it is easy to stop them, the ground must be frozen with a week at minus twenty or it must not rain in the summer for at least a month”. “It was a mistake not to take Melitopol this summer – argues the former Ukrainian colonel Roman Svitan -. When the Himars arrived, the Command chose to liberate Kherson, but gave the Russians 4 months to fortify the defences». See also The round of Moneyfarm and CreationDose and the new startups of the Italian Tech db