Joyce has one of the most tragic stories ever seen in the well-known Real Time program. What happened to her after “Lives on the edge”?

Like that of Joyceunfortunately, there have been many stores in the well-known program Real TmeItalian version of the US format “My 600lb life“. The show follows the journey of men and women of all ages who want to change their lives once and for all, even losing hundreds and hundreds of kilos in order to lead a normal life again. All this thanks to the care of the bariatric surgeon Nowzaradan who will give patients a diet to follow to lose weight and possibly undergo gastric bypass surgery.

Anyone who follows the program regularly knows that no matter how many successes you see, there are, alas, just as many failures. Often people who come to the doctor are already in desperate conditions and unwilling to change their lives and separate themselves from food, which has now become a real addiction in all respects. The path of Joyce Del Viscovo had a far from happy turn, under the eyes of all viewers. What happened to it and how much did it weigh?

Lives on the edge, how much did Joyce weigh and what happened to him?

He was very young, Joyce Del Viscovo, when she came under the care of Dr Nowzaradan looking to change her lifestyle. Her health was already largely compromised, unfortunately, due to the excessive weight she had reached in her life. She immediately proved to be a problematic and complicated patient for the doctor. Her disastrous eating habits were now ingrained in her. She had started eating in a rambling and excessive way since she was a child: her parents’ divorce at the age of 9 had caused her too much pain and her loneliness and suffering had led her to take refuge in junk food.

Arrived at 28 years his life was now reduced to this: eating junk food all day, risking not being able to hope to grow old. The situation was therefore very dangerous, but despite this she Joyce she didn’t seem at all ready to face a new diet and, above all, a new life. She had several fights with Dr. Nowzaradan, since there was no substantial progress in her weight loss. In these cases it may happen that the patient is removed directly from the program, before having tried everything to get him back in line.

And that’s exactly what happened to Joyce, expelled from the show after repeated and heated clashes with the doctor and the clear demonstration that nothing would have come of it from such a hostile attitude and unwilling to change. With his 344 kg, Joyce was risking big, but unfortunately nobody could do anything. After leaving the program, nothing has been heard from her, that she has no social network and it is not clear whether she is continuing with her bad habits or has done something to change.

