The salad classic with a difference for perfect enjoyment

The salad classic with a difference for perfect enjoyment

In addition to a classic potato salad, a delicious pasta salad is an absolute must for every barbecue evening. Sometimes vegan, with roasted vegetables, with cheese or a classic pasta salad with mayo – the popular classic comes in a wide variety of variants and always provides a treat for the palate. But today we’re taking a culinary journey across the USA and treating ourselves to a pasta salad with bacon and creamy ranch dressing! But enough talking – read on and try our BLT Pasta Salad recipe today.

Pasta salad with bacon and dressing

In addition to a classic potato salad, the pasta salad is also a grill classic. Have you ever had a BLT sandwich? If so, then you know what we mean. And if not – then you should definitely catch up! Beautifully creamy, full of flavor and irresistibly delicious – our pasta salad with bacon is perfect for the next barbecue and you will make it all summer long, we promise!

Ingredients

  • 200 grams of pasta of your choice
  • 300 grams of romaine lettuce or iceberg lettuce
  • 200 grams of cherry tomatoes
  • 230 grams of bacon
  • 1 medium red onion

Dressing:

  • 50 grams ranch dressing (recipe is below)
  • 60 grams of sour cream
  • 50 Gramm Mayonnaise
  • 20 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped small
  • salt and pepper

preparation

  • Cook the noodles in salted water according to package instructions, drain and rinse under cold water.
  • Fry the bacon in a pan without fat over medium heat until crispy and cut into small cubes.
  • Halve the cherry tomatoes and finely dice the red onions.
  • In a large bowl, combine the pasta, chopped iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and bacon and mix well.
  • Add the dressing and mix everything well.
  • Place the pasta salad with bacon in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Ranch dressing recipe

pasta salad with bacon and tomato ranch dressing make your own grilled salad recipes

You need ranch dressing for our pasta salad with bacon. Of course you can buy it in the supermarket, but homemade always tastes better and it’s a lot easier to prepare than you think. The ranch dressing also tastes great with fish or meat and we always have a jar of it in the fridge.

Ingredients:

  • 112 Gramm Mayonnaise
  • 120 ml buttermilk
  • 120 grams of sour cream
  • 1 tsp each garlic and onion powder, dried parsley, dried chives and dill
  • 1-2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • salt and pepper

Preparation:

  • Simply stir all the ingredients together in a large bowl and pour into a sealable jar.
  • The ranch dressing will keep in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

