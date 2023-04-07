His effective hourly wage was 3.96 per hourworking for 12 months of the year for a security company, despite the application of the national sector contract. According to a labor judge in Milan, a pay that placed it below the poverty line, therefore unconstitutional. So she agreed with one worker because, the sentence reads, Article 36 has been violatedaccording to which “the worker has the right to a remuneration proportionate to the quantity and quality of his work and in any case sufficient to ensure a free and dignified existence for himself and his family”.

Ansa is reconstructing the story. the worker, employed in the doorman service in a large distribution warehouseperceived one net salary around 640 eurosless than the basic income. According to Istat, the poverty threshold is estimated at 840 euros. There are also other similar sentences on the judge’s table. With the ruling, the company was ordered to pay compensation for each month of work done, i.e. the difference between the pay paid and that expected for a concierge service.

“My client in short, he had to work about 70 hours a week to obtain a salary of around one thousand euros – said the lawyer James Gianolla a Repubblica – An absurd situation, just as absurd that a single colleague of yours, unable to count on any support for the payment of the rent, has been forced for at least two years to live with the refrigerator off because otherwise he would not be able to cope with the payment of bills. In the 1970s my grandfather unloaded goods from ships at the port of Venice and could afford to keep the fridge on. 50 years have passed and we have gone back dramatically“.

In fact, the sentence reads that “a salary certainly cannot be considered sufficient and proportionate where it is included in a collective bargaining agreement which also significantly remunerates overtime work, in fact requiring every worker to work as many overtime hours as possiblethus also risking compromising one’s health, in order to be able to align oneself with the economic values ​​of a decent salary”.

The lawyer explained that the court ruled on the nullity of the collective agreement applied in that company, which has not been renewed for over ten years and provided for a truly ridiculous salary for a full-time job. “A worker is thus obliged, to get to 1200/1300 euros per month, to do up to a thousand hours of overtime a yearor – the lawyer continued – which means, after holidays, more than 100 hours a month. So about 270 hours a month. It also means working 12 hours a day”. A sentence defined as “historic” by Adl Cobas who supported the battle of the worker: “It also opens the way for other workers in the same situation in Italy, about 100 thousand”.