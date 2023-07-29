The Salary of Pharmacists: How Much Do They Earn?

Pharmacists: How Much Do They Earn?

Pharmacists play a crucial role in the healthcare system, providing essential services in communities and even the most isolated areas. In addition to distributing medicines and health products, pharmacists have also been instrumental in administering vaccines during the pandemic. But have you ever wondered how much these dedicated professionals earn? Let’s delve into the factors that determine their salaries and explore the various aspects of this profession.

According to the OECD, there are nearly 100,000 qualified pharmacists in Italy, although only about 73,500 actively practice their profession. This means that there is approximately one pharmacist for every 1,000 inhabitants. Italy has one pharmacy for every 2,952 inhabitants, which is in line with the European average. The country boasts over 20,000 establishments, with more than 18,000 of them being privately-owned pharmacies, according to Federfarma’s 2022 data.

To become a pharmacist in Italy, one must obtain a single-cycle degree by choosing between two similar paths – a degree course in Pharmacy or an undergraduate program in Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Technologies. Both programs entail acquiring 300 university credits and last for five years, including a 900-hour internship, which is necessary to obtain the qualification to practice as a pharmacist. Following graduation and the internship, aspiring pharmacists must pass the State Exam, typically held twice a year.

The main activity of pharmacists revolves around selling over-the-counter and prescription medicines. They are responsible for packaging medicines, ensuring accurate dosages based on patients’ specific needs. Pharmacists also offer expertise in pharmaceutical products, advising patients on suitable options. They verify prescriptions prepared by doctors and keep records of dispensed medications. In addition to medicines, pharmacists may sell supplements, diet foods, medical devices, and cosmetic products. They can also provide services such as measuring blood pressure, height and weight, and conducting various health screenings like cholesterol and diabetes tests.

Pharmacists also have the important responsibility of administering vaccines, including the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine.

When it comes to determining pharmacists’ earnings, experience plays a significant role, as it does in many other professions. On average, early career pharmacists earn around 1,300 euros per month. This figure can increase to a maximum of 1,600 euros between four and 20 years of service, and reach 1,800 euros after 20 years of experience. Salary levels also depend on the type of pharmacy, as established by the Category CCNL (National Collective Labor Agreement) system. For example, municipal pharmacists earn between 1,350 euros and 2,325 euros, depending on their level. Private urban pharmacists may earn a starting salary of 2,255 euros for the first super level.

Pharmacists who work night shifts receive higher pay compared to those on daytime duty. Night shift pay averages around 120 euros net per night.

For pharmacy owners, the average salary is around 6,000 euros per month. However, it’s crucial to consider various expenses, such as rent or mortgage, utilities, taxes, maintenance, and management costs associated with running a pharmacy. The salary of an owner can exceed 10,000 euros per month for those who own pharmacies located in central areas of large cities.

Pharmacy employees generally earn slightly less, with an average salary of around 1,200 euros per month. This salary can differ between pharmacies and parapharmacies, with the former paying slightly higher wages.

Earnings can also vary based on the region where a pharmacist works. The cost of living in different regions and the business volume of pharmacies in those regions contribute to salary variations. For instance, pharmacists in Lombardy tend to earn more, surpassing their counterparts in Lazio by approximately 10%.

Hospital pharmacists in Italy typically earn a basic salary of around 3,308 euros per month. This figure can vary between 2,557 euros and 3,462 euros per month, depending on the specific workplace and job responsibilities. However, similar to other pharmacists, hospital pharmacists’ salaries are influenced by several factors.

Now, let’s take a look beyond Italy’s borders to explore the salaries of pharmacists in some European countries. In France, the average monthly net salary ranges between 2,800 and 3,000 euros. German pharmacists earn around 2,900 euros per month, while in Switzerland, early career pharmacists earn a minimum of 3,250 Swiss francs per month, which is equivalent to around 2,700 euros. The UK’s pharmacists, particularly in London, earn around 3,000 pounds per month (approximately 3,500 euros), considering the high cost of living in the city.

In conclusion, the earnings of pharmacists vary based on factors such as experience, the type of pharmacy, region, and even ownership status. Pharmacists play a vital role in society, providing valuable healthcare services, and their salaries reflect their expertise and contributions to the community’s well-being.

