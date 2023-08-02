the same skyscraper hit twice in two days

1 Aug – 18:17 Downed a drone in the Crimea

A drone was shot down in the Kara-Koba area of ​​Sevastopol, Crimea. This was stated by Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev on his Telegram channel. «In the Kara-Koba area, according to preliminary data, an UAV was shot down. An explosion on the ground followed. Grass and bushes caught fire. Fire crews are on site,” he wrote, according to Tass reports.

1 Aug – 12:12 The US: we do not encourage Ukrainian attacks on Russia

“We’ve seen them before. I just want to say very clearly that we do not encourage or facilitate attacks (Ukrainians, ed) inside Russia»: US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN. “We’ve had talks with the Ukrainians about our concerns about attacks inside Russia… Our position is that we want to focus on the war inside Ukraine, we want to make sure they have everything they need to be successful.” in this counteroffensive,” he stressed.

1 Aug – 11:12 Six civilian ships in the Black Sea

At least 6 civilian ships bound for Ukrainian ports have entered the Black Sea despite the Russian blockade: this is what emerges from naval tracking data, reports the Kyiv Independent. Open Source Intelligence investigator Markus Jonsson first reported 3 civilian vessels – Ams1, Sahin 2 and Yilmaz Kaptan – heading for the Black Sea. Ams1 and Sahin 2 passed through the Bosphorus Strait , while Yilmaz Kaptan sailed west from northern Turkey. On July 30, 3 more ships – the Sealock, the Bosphorus Queen and the Afer – crossed the Black Sea towards Ukrainian ports.

1 Aug – 10:44 Russian incursion into Chernihiv blocked

A Russian sabotage unit tried unsuccessfully to cross the Ukrainian border in the Chernihiv region, which is located in the north, near the border with Russia and Belarus. This was stated by Ukrainian Lieutenant General Sergey Naev on Telegram. «Overnight, in the northern direction of the Chernihiv region, Ukrainian forces prevented an attempt by an enemy sabotage group to cross the state border of Ukraine», Naev wrote, explaining that «four armed people were identified by the guards border station of the second border outpost using thermal vision». Ukrainian troops opened fire on the Russian unit and forced it to retreat. After raising the alarm, reinforcements from the border guards and the army arrived.

1 Aug – 10:20 Drones over Moscow: the same skyscraper hit twice in two days

The same skyscraper in Moscow was hit twice in two days. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, reporting on the new attack with Ukrainian drones in the Moscow region. Several unmanned aircraft were shot down last night, but “one ended up in the same tower of the Moscow city complex” hit on Sunday. Damage to the glass facade was reported, but no injuries were reported.

1 Aug – 09:50 Gerasimov a Zaporizhzhia

Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov visited troops in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, part of which is controlled by Russia. This was stated in a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by Interfax. Gerasimov inspected a command center and stressed the importance of pre-emptive strikes against Ukrainian forces. The Chief of the Russian General Staff “inspected the forward command post of the troop grouping in the Zaporizhia direction” and “called attention to the timely detection of the enemy, inflicting preemptive strikes on him and conducting counter-battery fire,” it said. in the report.

1 Aug – 09:30 Moscow: Kiev a terrorist cell

Kiev “continues to reveal itself to the world community as a terrorist cell”. This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in reference to the drone attack on Moscow last night, the second in two days. The Guardian reports it.

1 Aug – 07:58 Attack on Kryvyi, over 80 wounded

The death toll from the missile attack that Russia launched yesterday against Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has exceeded 80, killing six people: the head of the military administration announced on Telegram of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergey Lysak, as reported by Ukrinform. «Kryvyi Rih is in mourning… There are already more than 80 wounded from the enemy attack. Seven children are among them», wrote Lysak, adding that 19 wounded are still in hospital in «moderate» conditions.

1 Aug – 07:12 Moscow’s Vnukovo airport closed and then reopened

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport was temporarily closed and flights diverted to other airports. The new attack came two days after the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “War is returning to Russia”

1 Aug – 07:06 Moscow, damage to the same building hit yesterday

“Several drones were shot down as they tried to head towards Moscow. One hit the same skyscraper as last time,” the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding that no injuries were reported. The Russian Defense Ministry quoted by the Tass agency speaks of two drones shot down over Moscow.

1 Aug – 07:05 New drone attack on Moscow

A military drone strike has been reported on the city of Moscow, according to Russian media. Citing local emergency services, the Tass news agency reports that an unmanned aircraft was shot down over the capital by the Russian air defense forces and another drone hit an office skyscraper in the city.