The San Donato Group completes the acquisition of American Heart of Poland

San Donato Group has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in American Heart of Poland, the largest independent provider of cardiovascular care in Europe and one of the three largest private healthcare providers in Poland. The operation is worth 350 million.

The union of the two groups will be synergistic. Commenting on the acquisition, Kamel Ghribi, President of Gksd Investment Holding and vice president of the San Donato Group, declared: «This is an acquisition of extraordinary importance in the context of the European Union which strengthens the international presence of the Group and develops excellent synergies in the cardiology sector and beyond.”

The San Donato Group is the largest Italian private healthcare group and the leading European healthcare group specializing in acute care, medical training and research. With 58 medical centers, world-leading teaching and research hospitals, universities (Vita Salute San Raffaele University with 22 master’s programs and doctoral level training) and medical research among the top 10 globally (for medical research citations ), the San Donato Group is the pioneer of gene and cell therapy globally. GSD treats over 5 million patients per year, performing over 14 million procedures and employing over 7,000 medical professionals. Gksd Investment Holding manages a diversified portfolio of operating companies in Italy generating added value for its stakeholders, leveraging its unique know-how.

Ahp has recorded organic revenue growth of more than 2.5 times over the last 3 years, bringing revenues to approximately €250 million. The company is benefiting from market consolidation to drive group growth and plans to further double its operations with investments in excess of 225 million to provide world-class medical care.

