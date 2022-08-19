Listen to the audio version of the article

The Sandbox, a Roblox-style platform that intends to make money with cryptocurrency and NFT will soon update to Season 3 of the Alpha, free for all. The date to be marked on the calendar is August 24, 2022. Season 3 will offer access to over 90 different game experiences, the ability to progress and level up, complete missions to collect Ethos Points and participate in the Lottery and Ranking for win an Alpha Pass and get SAND which would then be the official cryptocurrency of the metaverse we are talking about. The impression is that for some of these digital “containers” the time has come to populate the 3D content experience. In this case it means single player and multiplayer events. Of these 90, 27 experiences come from partners such as Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Deadmau5, Sueco, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft’s Rabbids, BAYC, World of Women, The Smurfs, Steve Aoki, Metapride, Care Bears and Atari. Seventeen will be from The Sandbox itself, while 20 will be supported by The Sandbox Game Maker Fund. Additionally, there will be 12 user-created content and 16 experiences from Game Jams.

The Sandbox Alpha Season 3

What is the As3 Pass.

Over the course of the season, players can level up, climb the ranks and earn rewards in SAND, the metaverse’s proprietary currency, or participate in sweepstakes to earn Alpha Season 3 Passes that give the chance to win up to 500 SANDs. Every player with a verified identity is eligible to win SAND and an AS3 Pass, plus there are also guaranteed rewards for SAND staking and LAND, avatar and NFT holders.

What is The Sandbox

Part virtual real estate, part amusement park, The Sandbox fully embraces the idea of ​​the metaverse as a seamlessly shared digital space where worlds and heroes come together to create magic. Over 300 partners have joined The Sandbox. In the press release, however, no mention is made of the number of subscribers. That is the real soft underbelly of the metaverses. At least to date.