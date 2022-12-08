Home Health The Sanfelice gym in Viadana is now finished: only cleaning remains
Health

The Sanfelice gym in Viadana is now finished: only cleaning remains

by admin
The Sanfelice gym in Viadana is now finished: only cleaning remains

The building department of the provincial administration has commissioned a cooperative from Parma to carry out the extraordinary cleaning of the new gymnasium of the Sanfelice high school.

The intervention, costing around 2,500 euros, is aimed at the first entry into the structure: the construction works of the sports facility have in fact finished in recent days.


viadana

At the Sanfelice the work in the gym restarts: hand over the keys

Richard Negri

The employees will remove the incrustations and traces of dirt left by the construction site on floors, coverings, doors and windows and bathroom fixtures: operations that are not the responsibility of the construction company and the school that will take over the building, and which must be carried out by specialized personnel and specially equipped.

The inauguration date of the new gymnasium has not yet been fixed, but it is now imminent: the president of the Province, Charles Bottanihad recently floated the hypothesis that the ribbon cutting would be within the first half of January 2023.

Thus ends a troubled process. The contract was awarded for the first time about ten years ago; but then the spending limits imposed on the provinces by new regulations had forced Palazzo Di Bagno to terminate the contract with nothing done. We talked about it again in 2019, with the assignment of the works to a Salerno-based company; but in this case it was the firm in question that withdrew halfway through the work.

See also  Vitamin D: how to get your daily dose with this simple trick suggested by the nutritionist

The works, after a tender, were completed by a Neapolitan company. The gym, which cost one million and 600 thousand euros, will be used primarily by the students of the technical-professional center “San Giovanni Bosco”, which has always lacked suitable spaces for physical education.

You may also like

here’s how to eat it to protect your...

Does honey for breakfast make you fat? Here...

Fitness Business: diversify or disappear

Stiff person syndrome, what is the disease Celine...

“The flu worries me the most. Mask at...

Covid, the (unwritten) rules for Christmas. «Hugs and...

Covid, flu and now also the syncytial virus...

Streptococcus A, George’s mother (5 years old): «They...

This year the flu came early

Australian flu, new symptoms: from loss of appetite...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy