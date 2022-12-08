The building department of the provincial administration has commissioned a cooperative from Parma to carry out the extraordinary cleaning of the new gymnasium of the Sanfelice high school.

The intervention, costing around 2,500 euros, is aimed at the first entry into the structure: the construction works of the sports facility have in fact finished in recent days.



The employees will remove the incrustations and traces of dirt left by the construction site on floors, coverings, doors and windows and bathroom fixtures: operations that are not the responsibility of the construction company and the school that will take over the building, and which must be carried out by specialized personnel and specially equipped.

The inauguration date of the new gymnasium has not yet been fixed, but it is now imminent: the president of the Province, Charles Bottanihad recently floated the hypothesis that the ribbon cutting would be within the first half of January 2023.

Thus ends a troubled process. The contract was awarded for the first time about ten years ago; but then the spending limits imposed on the provinces by new regulations had forced Palazzo Di Bagno to terminate the contract with nothing done. We talked about it again in 2019, with the assignment of the works to a Salerno-based company; but in this case it was the firm in question that withdrew halfway through the work.

The works, after a tender, were completed by a Neapolitan company. The gym, which cost one million and 600 thousand euros, will be used primarily by the students of the technical-professional center “San Giovanni Bosco”, which has always lacked suitable spaces for physical education.