Do you want to advertise on this site?

While the president of Federgistici Gherardo Tecchi assures that he believes “what the girls said, I want the environment to be as clean and transparent as possible “; the former captain of the blue rhythm, Marta Pagnini, points out that “one of the fundamental aspects of it is the great discipline that is soon learned by athletesright from the first days in the gym and without distinction of level ».

A “discipline” that it is not always given in an orthodox way, as the athlete herself admits: «I have met coaches who have given me a lot. In the same way I met negative people, who made me insecure and fragile, who used heavy and offensive words towards me, leading me to pass moments of great sadness and difficulty ».

A modus operandi that is also shaking the web, where passionate about rhythmics and parents of young athletes did not spare the comments: «We should set up a white book, a site where everyone posts their stories or those they have known about. And then publish, publish, disseminate in schools, in all educational areas “hopes a user. «The scale must not enter the gym – writes a mother -. The scale is an instrument that must be used exclusively by a nutritionist or in any case by a doctor, by a person with a qualification that gives them the right to use it ».

Another user echoes: “The scale doesn’t have to be in the gym! Especially for minors! There are girls who go to national groups with the scales in their trolley! Unfortunately, the scandal concerns this sport at all levels! ».

Finally, the hope: “The demonization of food and verbal humiliation will have to abdicate in favor of a greater knowledge of proper nutrition and awareness that, those who want to compete at certain levels, must necessarily make sacrifices, but must not live as in a concentration camp ».

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

breaking latest news © www.giornaledibrescia.it