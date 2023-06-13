the schedule distorted after the death of Berlusconi

After the suspension of Isola dei Famosi on Monday 12 June, following the death of Silvio Berlusconi, the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi will resume, according to what Leggo learns, on Friday 16 June.

Isola dei Famosi: the semi-final moved to Friday 16 June

The Semifinal: that’s when it will be

The Semifinal of the Isola dei Famosi has been postponed to Friday 16 June. The reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi therefore recovers the episode canceled on Monday following the death of Silvio Berlusconi in the current week.

The televoting currently in progress and which sees Helena Prestes and Gian Maria Sainato nominated continued regularly and will end on Friday.

The final

The date has therefore also been confirmed finale dell’Isola which will be held on Monday 19 June.

