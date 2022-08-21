“The new employers have a way of operating more devoted to entrepreneurship, but the two and a half years spent with Alessandra and Giovanni remain unforgettable”. Sophia Briganti, a young employee of the Schibuola Pharmacy in Piazza Saffi, who has changed manager after 90 years: since last December, the historic health center under the municipal loggia is directed by Hippocrates, a specialized Milanese entrepreneurial group. in multiple services related to health and operating under the banner of “Lafarmacia”. “Towards the middle of last year – communicates Alessandra Schibuola – the emissaries of the Hippocrates network presented themselves with an offer to take over the license. I immediately talked about it with my brother Giovanni, co-owner of the business: the proposal was important and certain occasions only happen once in a lifetime “.

“Dott.ssa Alessandra Schibuola – we still read on the Facebook profile of the business – has been working in the company since 1985, after graduating in Pharmacy at the University of Bologna. Her great passions are cooking and family, and she is a basketball lover ”. “Dr. Giovanni Schibuola – is the description relating to his brother – he started working in 1993, after graduating in Pharmacy at the University of Bologna. He loves traveling, reading and is passionate about sports ”. “Personally – continues Alessandra – it did not seem true to me to accept the offer after almost 40 years of activity and to retire”.

Giovanni, still in full working condition (he was born in 1969, the year of the death of the founding grandfather, whose name he bears), moved differently: until last March 30 he joined the two former employees Sofia under the new sign. and Camilla, to then maintain registration in the Register of pharmacists in order to remain on the market, available for advice and possible replacements at other health centers in the area.

The Schibuola Pharmacy appeared on the Forlì business scene at the end of the 30s of the last century, a moment before the outbreak of the Second World War, on the initiative of Dr. Giovanni Schibuola, grandfather of Alessandra and Giovanni. The doctor, who arrived in Forlì from Rovigo together with his family, took over from dr. Cortesi, owner of the previous business. “Overlooking the main square of Forlì – reads the website of the historic shop – the pharmacy has been run by the Schibuola family for three generations. Giovanni’s business continued first with his pharmacist sons Valentino and Letizia and then with his grandchildren Alessandra and Giovanni. Our specialties are natural and homeopathic products of different brands; it is also supplied with food for diabetics and many medical devices, such as aerosol devices and blood pressure monitors “.

“When I took over from my father in 1985 – recalls Alessandra – I kept the internal layout intact for many years. In 2001, in agreement with Giovanni, we carried out a profound restructuring, which is still visible with the new manager ”. The Hippocrates network continues in the path traced by the Schibuola, but the good intentions, expressed on the web, are truly intriguing: “Pharmacy. is the first completely Italian company in the pharmacy sector. Enter a Lafarmacia point. it means living a unique customer experience, designed to put people at ease, and make each one of them feel a special person “. In Forlì, in addition to Schibuola, “Lafarmacia.” also leads Cagli, Mainetti and the Ronco Pharmacy.

In the photo the pharmacy in Piazza Saffi