The Science Behind Eating Fruit Away from Main Meals: Avoiding Gastrointestinal Discomfort and Maximizing Nutrient Absorption

15
-Fruit: Choose Fresh, Frozen, or Canned Fruits – https://www.choosemyplate.gov/fruits
-Fruit: Choose Fresh, Frozen, or Canned Fruits – https://www.choosemyplate.gov/fruits
-The Importance of Digestion – https://www.myfooddata.com/articles/digestion-importance.php
-Should You Eat Fruit on an Empty Stomach? – https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/eating-fruit-on-empty-stomach#TOC_TITLE_HDR_4
See also The audio, the vodka, the letters: what's behind Berlusconi's outburst on Putin and Zelensky. "He shouldn't be taken seriously"