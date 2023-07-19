Holidays = Good for Mental Health: Science Confirms

Whether it’s a relaxing beach getaway or an adventurous mountain expedition, holidays have long been known to be beneficial for our mental well-being. And now, science has confirmed it. In a recent analysis published on the portal, “The Conversation,” researchers from the University of Vigo in Spain and Karolinska Institutet in Sweden delved into the scientific literature on the topic.

Surprisingly, there have been very few scientific studies exploring the direct impact of vacations on our brains. One notable study from 2016 involved 46 Dutch workers who were asked to undergo a test. They were given objects, such as a hammer, and instructed to come up with as many uses as possible for each item (e.g., construction tool, weapon, paperweight). After two or three weeks of vacation, the workers exhibited greater cognitive flexibility, demonstrating the ability to generate more creative uses for the objects compared to before their vacation.

Most studies agree that one of the main reasons for the increase in cognitive flexibility and overall benefits of holidays is the reduction of chronic stress. Chronic stress can lead to fatigue, heightened levels of anxiety, irritability, and anger. A good vacation offers a respite from these stressors and allows the brain to reverse the negative effects. However, it is essential that the vacation truly frees individuals from work-related stress. Engaging in pending tasks or constantly checking emails can diminish the potential benefits.

Furthermore, the anticipation of a holiday itself plays a key role in promoting happiness. The brain releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of pleasure, in response to the expectation of new experiences and rewards. Simply knowing that a vacation is approaching can increase dopamine levels and enhance our sense of pleasure. It has also been discovered that chronic stress can alter the number of dopamine receptors, leading to depressive behaviors. Thus, a stress-free holiday can help rebalance the dopaminergic system.

The best vacations, therefore, are those that not only offer relaxation but also provide new experiences and rewards. Exploring different places and indulging in anticipated delights, such as a year-round seafood platter, can enhance the overall impact on mental well-being.

While it may seem self-evident that vacations are beneficial for mental health, it is reassuring to see scientific evidence supporting this notion. So, the next time you plan your getaway, remember that not only will your vacation provide a break from the daily grind, but it will also contribute to your overall mental well-being.

