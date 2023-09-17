The Science of Evening Exercise: Debunking the Myths About Its Effects on Sleep

Training in the evening is often the only possible choice for those who work. But what does science say about it?

Doing physical activity in the evening, after a long day of work or study, can seem tiring. Yet for quite a few people it is the only time of the day in which they can carve out time to train. But is it true that evening exercise can have negative effects on sleep and the quality of night’s rest? According to experts… not necessarily.

Evening physical activity and effects on sleep— Although training in the evening has some disadvantages compared to doing it during the day, numerous studies show that it does not worsen sleep if done with due care. “If you have the luxury of being able to choose when to do it, there are many reasons why you should be physically active at the beginning of the day,” explained Marie-Pierre St-Onge, professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University Medical Center in a published article from Consumer Reports. Morning exercise in sunlight can help us synchronize our body clock, making it easier to wake up in the morning and go to sleep at night. And doing an early morning workout prevents us from skipping it if the day gets busy. However, if morning exercise isn’t in our plans, doing some evening exercise might be the best option. “Any physical activity is fine,” St-Onge points out.

Evening physical activity: what science says— Physical activity is known to increase heart rate and body temperature. For this reason, some experts believe that you should not play sports in the evening hours. But, as Trent Yamamoto, coordinator of UC Fit’s exercise physiology research laboratory, explained to CR, “regardless of whether evening exercise is chosen out of preference or necessity, it does not necessarily have a negative impact on sleep.” . And recent studies seem to confirm it:

A 2018 study published in Sports Medicine found that, overall, compared to no exercise, evening exercise is associated with greater amounts of REM sleep and deep sleep, both of which are important for well-being. Although in some cases researchers have noticed a higher body temperature before sleeping and less efficient sleep. A 2019 Australian study of young adults found no negative effects on sleep. And a further 2020 study found no significant differences in sleep between those who trained in the morning and those who trained in the evening.

So are morning or evening the same? Not really: experts believe that individual differences matter a lot and that more data would be needed to draw definitive conclusions.

What time is it best to do physical activity?— Various studies have shown that exercising at different times can have different physiological effects. Among these is a recent study that found exercising midday or afternoon was associated with the lowest risk of heart disease, while other research found some specific benefits of morning or evening exercise depending on gender. But according to Michael Rogers, professor of human performance studies at Wichita State University in Kansas (USA), unless they are professional athletes, for most people, the different benefits of morning or evening exercise will be so small enough to not be significant. Consistency is more important than time. The important thing is to do physical activity regularly.

When to train in the evening versus bedtime— In general, those who train in the evening should finish the activity 1-2 hours before bed, to give the body time to cool down. Low-intensity activities such as yoga or walking may be more suitable. But what matters is being aware of your limits: for those who have difficulty falling asleep, it is not advisable to engage in excessively intense physical activity in the evening, such as playing basketball in a bright gym. However, according to experts consulted by Consumer Reports, if after dinner you can go for a run or lift weights and still feel able to fall asleep and wake up refreshed the next morning, then there are no contraindications.

Overall, while morning exercise may have certain advantages, evening exercise does not necessarily have negative effects on sleep if done with due care. Individual differences and personal preferences play a significant role in determining the best time to engage in physical activity. The key is consistency and regularity in maintaining an active lifestyle.