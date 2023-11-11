The Science of Fasting: Benefits, Risks, and Best Practices

Intermittent Fasting: A Trend or a Health Practice?

The practice of intermittent fasting has gained popularity in recent years, with many turning to this method in hopes of shedding unwanted pounds or reaping the health benefits associated with fasting. But what does science say about it?

During a themed meeting at “Il Tempo della Salute,” nutritionist and psychiatrist Stefano Erzegovesi and biologist and nutritionist Elena Dogliotti of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation shed light on the effects of intermittent fasting. According to Erzegovesi, fasting triggers the body’s self-cleaning mechanisms, leading to the renewal and rejuvenation of tissues, reduction of inflammation, and insulin resistance. Many individuals report feeling better immediately after fasting or cutting back on animal proteins and sugars.

While weight loss may occur as a “side effect” of intermittent fasting, Dogliotti emphasizes that there is no solid evidence that fasting is superior to a balanced Mediterranean diet in the long term. However, in animal models, fasting has been shown to make tumor cells more sensitive to chemotherapy. But, this evidence is not as strong in humans, so do-it-yourself fasting is not recommended for cancer patients.

Furthermore, fasting is not suitable for children, adolescents, pregnant women, or elderly individuals with sarcopenia. It is also contraindicated for anyone with an eating disorder, as it can exacerbate the situation and lead to harmful behaviors. Dogliotti highlights that fasting could potentially slow down the metabolism and alter hormonal balances in women, impacting fertility.

Erzegovesi suggests a 12/12 fasting method as a more natural approach, where one eats dinner at 8 pm and then eats again at 8 am the next morning. However, more restrictive regimens, such as the 8/16 or 6/18 method, should be undertaken under the supervision of a doctor to ensure positive effects on reducing insulin resistance and inflammation.

Additionally, the timing of fasting is crucial, as cortisol levels in the morning and self-cleaning processes during night rest play significant roles. Dogliotti supports the age-old saying of having breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a poor man, noting that it holds true for science as well.

Ultimately, while intermittent fasting may offer benefits, it is essential to approach it with caution and consult a healthcare professional before embarking on any fasting regimen.

