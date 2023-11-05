The Scientifically Proven Fertility Diet: Maximizing Conception Chances for Men and Women

New Research Points to the Impact of Diet on Fertility

A recent study suggests that following a healthy diet can increase the chances of conceiving for both men and women. The study also debunked the idea of “superfoods” for fertility, highlighting the importance of a broader approach to nutrition.

According to experts, preconception care plays a crucial role in maximizing the success of pregnancy and ensuring the health of the child. Nicoletta Di Simone, head of the Multidisciplinary Center for Pregnancy Pathology at Humanitas San Pio in Milan, emphasized the dangers of malnutrition during pregnancy.

Research has shown that reduced fruit intake and increased consumption of fast food are linked to longer waiting times for pregnancy and a higher incidence of infertility. A prospective cohort study involving over 5,000 pregnant women from the UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand revealed that consuming fruits at least three times a day increased fertility rates. On the other hand, a decrease in fast food consumption correlated with a decrease in infertility rates. Another study found that consuming at least seven sugary drinks per week or foods with high glycemic loads can also compromise fertility.

The impact of diet on fertility is not limited to women. The study also highlighted the influence of diet on male fertility. Poultry meats and fish have been found to be protective foods for male fertility, while processed meats high in saturated fatty acids have a negative effect. Additionally, alcohol intake and caffeine consumption, found in energy drinks, tea, and chocolate, are linked to reduced fertility rates in both men and women.

Experts recommend following a Mediterranean diet, which is associated with higher live birth rates, shorter waiting times for conception, and improved fertility rates. However, they caution against excessive intake of certain micronutrients, as it can increase the risk of complications such as gestational diabetes and preterm birth.

The World Health Organization and the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics have identified five main categories of infertility causes: female infertility, male infertility, male and female infertility, genetic infertility, and idiopathic infertility.

The microbiota, or the set of microorganisms in the reproductive tracts of men and women, can also play a role in infertility. An imbalance in the vaginal microbiota, characterized by a decrease in Lactobacilli, can lead to inflammation and a higher risk of infections. Excessive carbohydrate consumption, prolonged use of antibiotics, and inflammation in the intestine can all alter the microbiota and affect fertility.

Finally, the study highlighted the importance of the couple in evaluating fertility. Unprotected sexual intercourse can lead to an exchange of microorganisms between partners, which can impact fertility and potentially cause miscarriages, premature births, and perinatal infections.

Overall, the study emphasizes the need for a holistic approach to fertility, including a healthy diet, regular exercise, and lifestyle modifications. It reminds individuals that there are no magic foods for fertility and that a balanced, Mediterranean-style diet is the best approach for maximizing the chances of conceiving.

