The “Scuola Attiva Kids” project dedicated to primary schools restarts. Last year 100 thousand classes and 1 million 900 thousand students were involved

The project also starts for the 2023/2024 school year «Kids Active School»promoted by Sports and Health e Ministry of Education and Meritin collaboration with the Minister for Sport and Youth through the Department for Sport of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

An initiative created with the participation of the National Sports Federations for a diversified and stimulating motor-sports orientation.

The first official act of the new edition is the publication on the website www.sportesalute.eu of the public notice for the candidacy of School Sports Tutors and the opening of the related dedicated IT platform.

Aspiring Tutors can apply until 6 November 2023, at: www.sportesalute.eu/progettoscuolattiva/area-riservata.

Schools will also start joining the program shortly. All updates on the project website: www.sportesalute.eu/progettoscuolattiva

Last school year participants over 10,400 schools (approx. 7,250 primary schools and 3,150 lower secondary schools)97,800 classes and 1,960,000 students.

In this first phase, the strand dedicated to primary schools will begin, which will also be followed by “Junior Active School” dedicated to lower secondary schools.



«Kids Active School» aims to strengthen physical activity and sports culture, promote correct lifestyles and expand children’s active time thanks also to innovative proposals such as active breaks, Wellness Days and free time activities.

Central figure of the project is that of School Sports Tutor which supports teachers of all classes in planning physical and sporting activities; directly carries out physical activity and sports orientation in the 2nd and 3rd classes; It offers concrete support for carrying out other transversal and interdisciplinary project activities in all classes and encourages collaboration and connections between the school and the local sports system.

The project also aims to guarantee organisational, teaching and training synergies with the new figure of the Physical Education teacher for the 4th and 5th primary school classes.

The project involves all primary school classes, from 1st to 5th, and includes:

for all classes, a training course with meetings and webinars that accompany tutors and teachers throughout the project; the «Scuola Attiva kids» educational kit, already available and easily usable online, with practical proposals to implement in the gym and in your free time; lots of new content dedicated to active pauses, the moments of activation and fun to be promoted during the school day; the Wellness Days, educational outings with physical activity and walks in a natural environment that schools can organize with the support of the Tutor; there «AttiviAMOci» information campaign on correct lifestyles and the related prize contest for classes. Furthermore, at the end of the school year, children and young people are involved in Final celebrations of «Active School».

for the 2nd and 3rd classes, one hour per week of physical activity and sports orientation held by the Tutor in the presence of the teacher, with proposals inspired by two sports chosen by each school during the registration phase, among those of the Federations participating in the project.

For the activities, the Tutors are specially trained and equipped with motor-sports proposals, defined by the participating NSFs and by the Educational-Scientific Commission of «Scuola Attiva kids».

All project proposals aim to promote the culture of well-being and movement among students, teachers and families and to encourage the active participation of pupils with disabilities and other SEN, also thanks to the contribution of the Italian Paralympic Committee for adapted activity proposals.

Among the new features of this school year, the collaboration between Sport and Health and Lombardy regionaimed at integrating the «Scuola Attiva kids» activities with the widespread celebrations and at extending the presence of the School Sports Tutor in the gym also to the 1st primary school classes in the Region.

Furthermore, the regional initiative has been confirmed and strengthened «Active kids school for inclusive Emilia-Romagna», with tutors for the 1st classes of primary schools in Emilia-Romagna and a trial of the project in nursery schools.

To download the public notice go to www.sportesalute.eu/progettoscuolattiva/primaria

For the latest updates, the official Sport and Health social accounts are always updated.

