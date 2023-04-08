New massacre In the Mediterranean a few tens of kilometers from the coasts of Sfax. The storm occurred off the coast of the second Tunisian city where a boat was on board 49 people she sank due to strong waves resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people, 17 others were rescued. This is what the Afroplanete.com site reports with the news confirmed to the Reuters agency by a judge of the Sfax court.

This is the umpteenth massacre that took place in recent months off the coast of Tunisia. In recent days, the regional health director Hatem Cherif had denounced that the morgues of Sfax overflowing with corpses of sub-Saharan migrants drowned at sea.

And shipwreck which comes a few days after another tragedy which also took place off the coast of the North African country, when two boats sank. In all, there were 29 confirmed victims, of 11 different African nationalities.

Since the beginning of the year, according to theInternational Organization for Migration, 450 confirmed dead in the Tunisian sea, an indefinite number of missing. “To avoid the repetition of these tragedies, safe channels must be immediately opened for people fleeing Saied’s Tunisia“, says Mediterranea saving humans.

According to the spokesman of the National Guard of Tunis, in the first three months of this year the Tunisian Coast Guard thwarted 501 attempts of irregular migration from its coasts, rescuing 14,406 people at sea, of which 13,138 from sub-Saharan African countries and 1,268 from Tunisian nationality. The stretch of coast most used for departures is that of the regions of Sfax and Mahdia, where in the first three months of the year 388 departure attempts were blocked with 13,259 migrants rescued (12,804 of various sub-Saharan nationalities and 455 Tunisians).

According to the same source, as part of operations to prevent and fight the phenomenon of irregular immigration, 63 people involved in organizing illegal crossings were arrested while 135 boats and 12 vehicles were seized.