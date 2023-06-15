The search for mass graves in an Arab village in Israel

Palestinian inhabitants forcibly leave the city of Ramle, July 1948.

New research tools have reopened the discussion on some aspects of the violent birth of the state in 1948

The recent analyses conducted by Forensic Architecture, a research group at Goldsmiths University in London, have led to the identification of four mass graves on Dor beach, in northern Israel, where the Palestinian village of Tantura was once located. The alleged graves have not yet been excavated but have been identified with a reasonable level of certainty through documentary research and the analysis of aerial photos of the time: the discovery could be connected to a massacre believed to have occurred in Tantura in 1948, one of the most discussed and controversial episodes of the early years of Israel’s history.

Israel does not recognize that there was a massacre of Palestinian civilians in Tantura, and still some historians (a minority) are skeptical of the extent of the killings and debate whether those in Tantura were mass executions carried out by the Israeli army or if the killings were the result of the armed clashes and violence that occurred during that period. The discovery of mass graves, if confirmed, could help shed more light on what happened.

In 1947, after years of tensions between Jews and Palestinians escalated during the British Mandate of Palestinethe UN General Assembly approved the resolution 181, a plan which provided for the division of the territory into two states, one Jewish and the other Palestinian, according to the respective areas of influence existing at that time. The plan was not accepted by the Palestinians and Arab countries who supported their claims to the territories where Jewish settlers had settled in previous decades to establish a Jewish state in Palestine.

Following the definitive British withdrawal, on May 14, 1948 the settlers declared the birth of the state of Israel. In the following days there were several violent attacks from the Arab side and the Israeli army conducted a series of military operations to occupy more Palestinian territories and build new settlements. Many of the Palestinians had already fled during the clashes; others were directly expelled by the Israeli army (each side historically tends to emphasize the relevance of the spontaneous flight of Palestinians and expulsions by the Israeli army). This mass exodus is called by the Palestinians Nakba, which means “catastrophe” in Arabic, and is remembered every year on May 15th.

One of the most notorious military actions of the Israeli army took place in Lydda. The army had already captured the city in military action when in response to residual isolated attacks it ordered indiscriminate fire on a group of civilians remaining in the city: between 150 and 200 were killed. The next day the Israeli army ordered the remaining inhabitants to collect their belongings and leave the city, to reach the Arab regiments a few kilometers away. Many died of dehydration and fatigue along the way.

According to the UN Partition Plan, Tantura was included in Israeli territory and between May 22 and 23, 1948, one week after the establishment of the state of Israel, it was occupied by the Alexandroni Brigade of the Hagana, the main Jewish military organization (later became part of the Israeli military). Over the years, various testimonies have been collected on what happened during the occupation: we speak of multiple executions of Palestinian civilians and unarmed combatants by Israeli forces and intelligence units. Both the historical record and the testimonies of survivors refer to the existence of several mass graves dug in Tantura during those days, created to contain the bodies of Palestinians killed during the battle for control of the village and those executed after its occupation.

The Forensic Architecture group that conducted the mass grave searches, led by Israeli architect Eyal Weizman, is a research agency that conducts independent investigations into human rights violations around the world (committed by states, militaries, organizations) , using advanced investigation techniques on landscape and architecture. Over the past year – at the request of the organization for the rights of Arab minorities in Israel Adalah – analyzed cartographic, photographic and eyewitness evidence relating to the village before and after the 1948 war: archival maps, photographs and videos (including documentaries on the fall of Tantura), satellite imagery, and eyewitness accounts from former residents and survivors.

By comparing the aerial images taken between 1946 and 1949, the researchers observed evident changes in the surface of the landscape, which they geolocated and inserted into a 3D model of Tantura. Through these reconstructions they identified two sites that most likely are mass graves, and two others that may be. The first two pits would be located under the Dor beach car park: one could contain between 70 and 140 bodies, the other between 40 and 80. The third and fourth are assumed to be respectively near the main Muslim cemetery of the village and on the beach, but they are yet to be confirmed, as is their link to the hypothesized massacre.

Researchers have so far relied on written and oral evidence but have not yet been able to verify the presence of bones in the graves and determine any signs of executions: Adalah legal representative Suhad Bishara said explained that for the moment he will not ask for the graves to be dug because “this process must be undertaken with families and it is not easy”. Researcher Shouredi Molavi has said: «We cannot say that [lo studio] Let’s be conclusive, we didn’t look for the bodies there, but it’s very likely they are there because the visual evidence and eyewitness accounts match one by one. The other two sites are plausible because we see soil anomalies in the area where people have been saying things have been happening. People may have been buried en masse or executions may have taken place there, but the places don’t match one by one.”

Although there are testimonies and documents relating to these executions, some historians who study the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including Benny Morris and Yoav Gelber, are not certain that a massacre of civilians and unarmed people took place in Tantura, while confirming that violence and abuses have been committed against the population. According to some of these historians there would be no truly reliable evidence dating back to that period and there would be uncertainties regarding the evidence that emerged in later periods. Also an documentary of 2022 which showed several testimonials was both appreciated That criticized for some of its presumed incompleteness.

An expert in deciphering aerial photos contacted from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz and remained anonymous considered the images collected by the researchers of Forensic Architecture to be valid, but to have more accurate information further verifications are necessary, such as scanning the terrain through radar capable of penetrating the soil, suggested by Meir Bulka of J-nerations, a group that is committed to preserving the Jewish heritage in Poland, interviewed by Haaretz.

Based on the results of the search so far on Wednesday, May 24, Adalah sent a letter to the Israeli authorities on behalf of several families of Tantura asking them to delimit the graves and the village cemetery, put up signs to prevent the area from being desecrated and to make visits and religious ceremonies possible for family members: according to them today the area it is protected as it should be.

The beginning of the conflict between Israel and Palestine

The arrival of the first Jewish settlers dates back to the period between the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century. In those years, the Jewish-Hungarian journalist Theodor Herzl founded Zionism, a political and cultural movement that advocated the return of the Jews and the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine as God’s promised land. At the time, Jews in Russia and Europe east were suffering persecution and violence by local populations (i pogrom) and the movement encouraged the emigration of many from Europe to Palestine – at the time inhabited by Arabs, Druze and Bedouins – where the first Jewish communities were formed. In the first thirty years of the twentieth century an increasing number of Jews made the aliyah – that is, in Hebrew “the ascent”, the “return” – in Palestinian territory.

The European Jews who arrived bought land from Arab landlords, cleared swamps and deserted areas to build kibbutz – that is, collectively owned egalitarian communities – schools and other Jewish institutions. They devoted themselves to setting up a stable economic system and establishing the first state institutions. The more optimistic among the Zionists thought that coexistence would be peaceful, and that the Arabs would slowly accept to remain a minority in Palestine; the more realistic ones thought that the continuous flow of European Jews would force them to migrate to neighboring Arab countries such as Syria, Jordan and Lebanon. In the following years there were forms of peaceful coexistence between Arabs and Jews with more individual than collective conflicts.

The situation worsened between the 1920s and 1930s: the continuous arrival of Jews due to Nazi and Fascist persecutions in Europe and the world economic crisis – which put Arab farmers in difficulty and forced them to sell their land – led to the formation of associations Palestinian nationalists and para-military brigades against Jewish immigration and the Zionist expansion project on what until then had been their land, even without a community or a national sentiment.

These groups organized raids and killings, to which the Jewish forces responded: the clashes continued sporadically until 1936, the year considered by many experts and historians to be decisive, the moment in which the Israelis became aware of the fact that the problems with the Arabs of Palestine would states that can only be resolved by force. On April 15 of that year, a group of armed men occupied the Tulkarem road leading to Tel Aviv. On April 17, during the funeral of al Kassam, a popular Islamic preacher and military leader, a group of Jews tried to kill Arab workers on the street. In the following days, the Jewish civilian community was the target of several attacks and some killings by snipers. Mutual violence also continued in the following years until 1948, when the creation of the state of Israel changed the scale of the clash, modifying the balance of power in the ways that have continued until today.

– Read also: When it all began, between Israel and Palestine

Continue on the Post