The Second HealthTech Observer Conference Explores the Future of Digitalized Healthcare and the Importance of Cybersecurity

GMV, a technology multinational, recently hosted the Second HealthTech Observer (HTO) Conference in partnership with the National Association of Health Informants (ANIS). The event focused on critical topics in healthcare, including cybersecurity, health data governance, and connectivity in information systems.

One of the key themes discussed at the conference was the concept of the “liquid hospital,” which involves the digitalization of patient care beyond the physical walls of healthcare centers. This model aims to involve patients, their families, and healthcare professionals in a collaborative and co-responsible approach to healthcare. It allows for continuous and ubiquitous monitoring of dependent, fragile, and chronic patients without the need for hospitalization.

The liquid hospital model relies on the analysis of large volumes of data from various sources and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to personalize treatments and contribute to research, particularly in the field of rare diseases. This model is characterized by flexibility, adaptability to patient needs and environment, and faster resolution of healthcare processes.

However, the adoption of this new healthcare model comes with challenges. Cybersecurity and the protection of patient privacy are of utmost importance. The healthcare sector has seen a significant increase in cyber attacks, including phishing and ransomware incidents, which can compromise patient data and disrupt healthcare services. Ensuring the highest safety standards and privacy regulations are in place is crucial for the successful implementation of the liquid hospital model.

To address these challenges, the conference brought together experts in the field, including information security coordinators, digital strategy directors, and heads of digital health and information systems. They discussed the importance of cybersecurity in healthcare systems, the need for certified hospitals, and the responsible sharing of health data for research purposes.

The conference also shed light on the European Health Data Space (EEDS), launched by the European Commission in May 2022. The EEDS aims to create a framework for the exchange of health data for research, innovation, policy development, and patient safety, while ensuring the protection and anonymization of patient data.

In conclusion, the Second HealthTech Observer Conference highlighted the transformative potential of the liquid hospital model and the importance of addressing cybersecurity and privacy concerns. By leveraging technology, data analysis, and AI, healthcare can move towards a predictive, personalized, precise, and collaborative approach that benefits patients and contributes to medical research. However, maintaining robust cybersecurity measures remains a significant challenge for the healthcare sector.

Share this: Facebook

X

