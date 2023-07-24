But there are solutions: The secret climate killer on the vegetable shelf

Email Share More Twitter Print Feedback Report a bug

Spotted an Error?

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

But don’t worry: they’re genetically modified

Montag, 24.07.2023, 11:23

Peat is a perfect carbon store, but it is also very popular in agriculture. What many consumers don’t know is that there is peat in many types of vegetables, and our local moors are also exploited for this. There are already alternatives – but the implementation would mean a radically different agriculture.

Anyone who reaches for tomatoes, lettuce or a pot of basil in the supermarket usually has no idea how great the damage to the climate is. The problem is not the vegetables, but the peat, which is often used as a substrate when growing the young plants. “When shopping, consumers cannot tell at first glance how many products contain peat,” says Tobias Witte, an expert on moor protection at the environmental protection organization BUND.

“The perception that peat extraction is harmful to the climate is still fairly new in Germany. The debate about climate change has now accelerated the discussions,” explains Olivier Hirschler, who researches peat alternatives at the state Thünen Institute. “In Germany we have a large peat industry with strong economic interests.”

FOCUS online Earth – our climate brand

Climate change is the task of the century for mankind. FOCUS online Earth shows how climate change is already affecting us today – and what ideas there are to turn things around. All FOCUS online Earth articles can be found here.

Because one thing is clear: Germany has a peat problem. Around 92 percent of German moors have been drained – most of them for agricultural use. In northern Germany, long drainage ditches run through the fields. Every year, 53 million tons of CO2 emissions are released into the atmosphere due to the drying out of the peat soil. That is around 7.5 percent of Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions.

A thousand years for a meter of peat

Moors and peat in particular are perfect climate protectors if the moor is intact. Peat is formed by the deposit of plants that have not or only partially decomposed, which have stored carbon from the atmosphere during their lifetime. It takes a thousand years for a one meter thick layer of peat to develop. This pays off: although the German moors cover only five percent of the land area, they store as much CO2 as all German forests put together. Rare animal and plant species also have their habitat in the moor.

But Germany is one of the largest peat producers in the world. 6.5 million tons of peat are mined in Lower Saxony every year, 95 percent of the German mining areas are located here. But in order to cover the local need for peat in horticulture, almost 3 million tons have to be imported from abroad. In the Baltic States, intact moorland is still being destroyed in order to extract and sell the peat.

“Agriculture will not voluntarily stop using peat”

Exact figures on how much peat is used in commercial horticulture in this country are difficult to find. According to the Garden Industry Association (IVG), which represents the interests of substrate manufacturers, the proportion of peat-free soils in the “overall professional market” is just three percent. The soils used in commercial horticulture contain an average of 77 percent peat.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture urgently wants to stop using peat and “largely” stop using peat in commercial horticulture by 2030. “Agriculture will not voluntarily stop using peat,” says moor expert Witte from BUND. “The goals of the Ministry of Agriculture are all voluntary. That will not happen.”

“It is a sham argument by the industry to advertise that peat is only taken from drained moors,” says Witte. The substrate industry likes to refer to the renaturation of bogs for the peat that has been removed. Thünen scientist Hirschler agrees that the calculation doesn’t add up. “Industry discovered early on that it could make political capital out of the renaturation of moorland. In the short term, however, the renaturation of moors after peat extraction brings only few climate benefits,” says Hirschler. “The released emissions cannot be bound again in the foreseeable future, similar to fossil fuels such as oil and coal.”

500 years for the Moor comeback

Jennifer Merten can explain what “in the foreseeable future” means. She is a project officer for moor protection policy at the Nature Conservation Union (Nabu). North of Berlin, Merten and her team want to rewet a drained moor. 50 centimeters of peat have been lost here alone in the last 50 to 60 years. “If we completely rewet the moor and want to restore an active system, then it will take about 500 years here alone before we can catch up.”

Getting the bog wet again would already help the peat soils to stop emitting as many emissions. But the regeneration of the peat layer is a task of the century.

Whether it’s basil, tomatoes or mushrooms: “The use of peat is legal, cheap and has many advantages for commercial horticulture,” explains Merten. Peat is germ-free, stores water well and can be enriched with nutrients as required. But peat also dries out the soil and the high degree of acidity has to be balanced with lime. Even organic products can contain peat – the organic guidelines do not prohibit the use of the substrate.

“Many machines are adapted to this system”

At least they have recognized the peat problem at the Bioland cultivation association. Bioland farms are not allowed to use “peat to improve the soil in gardening, but only for the cultivation of young plants and for pot cultures”.

Andrea Frankenberg advises Bioland farmers on how to reduce peat. But the change in plant cultivation seems to be difficult. When planting, the vegetable farmers use two systems: the tray, usually a plastic pot with holes, or the compressed soil pot, which does not use any environmentally harmful plastic casing. “The soil press pot must have a good pressing quality, otherwise there are problems with the planting quality and technical problems when planting,” explains Frankenberg. And for that it needs the wet peat. “Many farms work with planting machines that are tailored to this system. A waiver of peat would probably also mean the end of the earth press pot. A lot of research is therefore still needed here.”

Some companies would also shy away from importing peat alternatives such as coconut fibers from overseas. Coconut fibers are a waste product of industry and even when transported by ship from Asia, they are less harmful to the climate than locally mined peat.

The quality has to be right

The switch to peat alternatives also has an impact on the quality of the vegetables. “Yes, the peat alternatives currently have disadvantages in commercial horticulture, where large amounts of substrate are supposed to guarantee a consistent result,” confirms Thünen researcher Olivier Hirschler. Weaker growth, smaller size – what is not particularly noticeable in hobby horticulture means severe losses for large farms.

That is why Bioland also allows 70 percent peat in the substrate in soil for growing young plants and 80 percent peat for pot cultures. “If the plant later grows much worse on the field, that no longer fits with the high demands of organic products,” says consultant Frankenberg.

The solutions are there – but so far they have been of little commercial interest

There are promising solutions. In the case of potting soil in the hardware store for hobby horticulture, it shows that the rating “peat-free” can even be a quality feature. Why isn’t this also possible when growing vegetables or ornamental plants?

“Peat is currently too cheap. It would be a political decision to make peat more expensive now,” sums up scientist Hirschler. Coconut fibres, bark humus or sphagnum moss – “without regulation, the alternatives have a hard time asserting themselves against peat”. Local alternatives such as wood fibers or compost are currently preferred to be burned as biomass in power plants rather than being sold as substrate. This practice “exacerbates the situation,” says Hirschler. “So far it hasn’t paid off enough to invest in alternatives.”

Water buffalo on wet moorland

There is a lot of research on gateway alternatives. Numerous projects are already showing on a small scale that a switch would be possible. The federal government wants to persuade farmers to renaturate their moorland and grow new products on it. This type of moor use is called paludiculture.

Reeds could become material for thermal insulation, peat moss could replace peat as a substrate in horticulture. Water buffalo could graze on the wet moorland, their meat could be sold, their milk processed into mozzarella. The companies should receive funding from the federal government to encourage them to voluntarily switch. But the costs will be high and not all companies will be able to keep up.

The chicken and egg problem

“Farmers would have to change their entire way of working, they would need new machines. In return, they receive new products, which also require new value chains,” says Jennifer Merten from Nabu and immediately speaks of a chicken-and-egg problem: “There are already finished products from wet farming, but these are not being implemented on a large scale,” says Merten.

According to Merten, however, without sufficient products there is no demand either: “At the moment, the alternatives are not yet economically attractive. Reed insulation cannot compete in price with conventional insulation materials. The peat alternatives are currently significantly more expensive than peat.”

“Can be compared well with the coal phase-out”

Moor protector Tobias Witte draws a similar picture. Most farmers would not refuse to protect the climate at all. “But they are also asking for the support of society,” says Witte and appeals to politicians: “It must be clear that the conversion of agriculture is wanted by society. In the end, you need the money to do that. A debate about expropriation is the wrong way, farmers need working alternatives.”

“The conversion to moor-friendly agriculture can be compared to the coal phase-out. In terms of scope and social effort, it’s a huge thing,” says Witte.

It is questionable whether the “coal phase-out” on the vegetable shelf will come soon. “In the future, developing the infrastructure for processing peat alternatives could improve their quality and availability and make them more attractive,” says peat researcher Hirschler. But: “In the foreseeable future, we will probably not be able to completely do without peat in commercial horticulture.”

pip/sth/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

