the secret of cell vitality

Scientific research has long shown that proper nutrition can have a significant impact on our health and longevity. Recently, specialists from the Italian Society of Internal Medicine conducted an in-depth study on the effect of nutrition on human longevity. One of the main indications that emerged from this research is the reduction in caloric intake as essential to enjoy a longer and healthier life. Also, it is important to avoid consuming large meals late in the evening. These discoveries were strongly influenced by the philosophy of Hippocrates, the father of medicine, who stated that “food is our medicine”.

Calorie restriction and cell protection mode

According to the results of this survey, limit your calorie intake of our diets activates a cellular protection mode that allows cells to better resist external insults. Furthermore, the cells that receive fewer calories respond in a particular way, implementing a mechanism of autocannibalismo known as autophagy. This process allows cells to dispose of aged and non-functional components, contributing to internal cleansing and cell regeneration. Yoshinori Ohsumi, a Japanese biologist awarded the Nobel Prize in 2016, sheds light on the mechanism of autophagy, demonstrating how cells play a “scavenger” role within our body. However, with age, this mechanism tends to lose effectiveness, causing the accumulation of cellular “waste” and contributing to aging.

Autophagy and calorie restriction for longevity

Autophagy, when linked to calorie restriction, becomes a fundamental factor in achieving a longer and healthier life. However, it’s important to carefully calibrate dietary changes to reduce calories without causing malnutrition. Vitamin, protein, mineral and water intake must be adequate to meet the body’s needs. For example, an adult with a daily caloric requirement of 2000 calories should eat between 1200 and 1600 calories per day. Numerous scientific studies confirm the importance of this close relationship between calorie reduction and longevity.

A notable example is the “Calerie” study, sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health and published in Nature Aging, which tested the effects of a two-year calorie restriction on over 200 healthy, non-obese adults. The results showed that a 25% change in diet slowed down the DNA methylation processes associated with aging after only twenty-four months. It is crucial, however, to make dietary decisions in collaboration with your health care provider.

The positive effects of calorie restriction

The calorie restriction has demonstrated numerous benefits for our body. Among these, the reduction of body weight, fat mass and total cholesterol. Furthermore, it seems to have a positive effect on hyperglycemia and hyperinsulinemia, conditions generally associated with diets rich in refined carbohydrates typical of the western world. The reduction of fat, especially visceral fat, could be related to better control of the inflammatory state of the body. Experts have also recognized the importance of the taste and comforting value of food. Therefore, it is recommended to especially limit the intake of ultra refined productswhich include sweets, snacks and other processed foods that contain vegetable oils, whey, industrial additives and excessive amounts of salt, sugars and fats.

An alternative: intermittent fasting

In addition to calorie restriction, an alternative that is gaining popularity is the intermittent fasting. This approach, in the context of anti-aging calorie restriction, involves alternating days of almost fasting with days in which one eats consciously. Another emerging proposal is the time-restricted eating, which suggests reducing the time window in which meals are eaten to less than 12 hours, possibly between 8 and 10 hours, synchronizing it with sunlight. This diet should be followed at least five days a week. It is important to note that eating late at night is associated with an increased risk of chronic degenerative diseases.

Conclusion

Bottom line, choosing to reduce your calorie intake and eat a balanced diet can have a significant impact on your longevity and health. Calorie restriction activates cellular mechanisms of protection and autophagy, promoting internal cleansing and cell regeneration. Scientific studies show that this restriction can positively affect body weight, cholesterol and inflammation control. It’s important to make dietary decisions in collaboration with a health care provider and consider options such as intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating. Ultimately, adopting a healthy and balanced lifestyle, including calorie restriction and proper nutrition, can contribute to healthy and active ageing.

