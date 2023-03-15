Spaghetti, lasagna, tortellini and so on and so forth. In Italy there are over 300 types of pasta consumed. A study has revealed that the secret of happiness lies precisely in eating these delicacies that are part of the Mediterranean culinary tradition.

Pasta makes you happy and to say it and not only gluttony, but also science. In fact, there is a real emotional and neurophysiological mechanism at the basis of the psychophysical well-being that is experienced by eating a plate of pasta.

Because eating pasta is good for mental health

A real explosion of happiness, equal to or even greater than the emotion aroused by our favorite song or by a goal from your favorite team. Evidence that for the first time has been scientifically investigated and measured. On March 20th we celebrate the International Day of Happiness – announced in 2012 by the United Nations General Assembly to encourage the pursuit of happiness as a fundamental human right and purpose – and the Italian Food Union celebrates the most beautiful feeling with a plate of pasta.

But what happens to the brain when we taste a plate of spaghetti?

An all-Italian study by the «Behavior & Brain Lab» of the Free University of Languages ​​and Communication Iulm investigated the emotional-gratifying sphere to understand how, how much and why we are happy when we eat a plate of pastatracing what “lights up” in our brain a good forkful of tagliatelle.

To do this, the researchers used neuroscientific and brain tracking methodologies similar to those used for the lie detector (the analysis of facial expressions, brain activations related to emotions, heart rate variation and micro-sweating) on a sample of 40 subjects (20 women and 20 men) aged between 25 and 55 and without food allergies or intolerances.

The results of the study

The study thus identified the type of emotional reaction and the relative degree of involvement of tasting, in comparison to some favorite activities such as listening to music, or watching the Olympics, a soccer or tennis match. Research has therefore confirmed that eating pasta causes one positive emotional-cognitive state with equal, if not even better, results than those recorded with music and sports.

The four parameters of analysis examined also tell us that the emotional experience lived during the tasting of the favorite pasta is equal to that generated by the recollection of happy memories. Especially those related to the family. Investigating the consumption habits of the participants in the test, to the question “when do you eat pasta?”, the answer that generated the highest score is “when I feel happy”. Its consumption, in particular, is linked to moments of family sharing and friendship. Furthermore, the majority of the sample (40%) identifies pasta as a comfort food.

This is confirmed by the data of Unione Italiana Food: pasta is consumed by all or almost all Italians (99%), on average about 5 times a week, for a total of 23 kg per year per head which makes us the world‘s largest consumers. From the 1960s to today, a vast scientific literature, including three studies published in The Lancet Public Health magazine, have confirmed that pasta, rich in tryptophan and B vitamins, is a nutritional ally for good mood.

«Carbohydrates are molecules made of sugar, so the sugar taken from our intestines and reached the brain determines this feeling of well-being» he says Luke Piretta, gastroenterologist nutritionist and professor at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome. In the intestinal tract there are taste receptors that also act on the central nervous system through hormonal and neuro-hormonal mechanisms that give us a memory of sugar intake. Therefore, when carbohydrates are eaten, says the expert, “the endorphins are stimulated which transmit a feeling of well-being”.