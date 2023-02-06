Longevity is a dream for many who wish to achieve not only a long life, but also a healthy one. But to do this, you have to practice physical activity when you are young. The body must be trained constantly to allow you to carry out all daily activities without too much effort.

L’OMS, the World Health Organization, has issued a recommendation on the physical activity to be carried out: 150 minutes a week to devote to physical exercise. But are we sure that physical activity is the answer to live longer?

The secret of longevity, the most suitable activities

To live long you need to practice physical activity, but with criteria. In fact, in addition to aerobic activities, strengthening activities done with weights to be performed alternately at least twice a week must also be added. Physical strengthening allows you to have greater strength in your muscles.

The cardio helps you keep elevated the heart rate while weight training builds muscles and strengthens them. Running, swimming and cycling are among the favorite cardio activities, while all exercises done with dumbbells, resistance bands, barbells and kettlebells belong to resistance activities.

Those who practice one to three hours of cardio per week combined with two sessions of weights reduce the 40% risk of death. Therefore, it is recommended that you perform both tasks consistently.

In addition, this combo also helps you lose weight because the gain lean muscle tissue balances the loss of muscle mass. In addition, there are also metabolic benefits.

Llo studio

A recent study involving more than 100,000 participants showed that the combination of cardio and weights is the most beneficial approach to live longer. In particular, it prevents the risk of heart disease for the elderly.

Research has shown that subjects who focused only on weights reduced their risk of death by 9% to 22%. Those who focused on cardio, on the other hand, reduced the chance of dying from 24% to 34%. But, the best results came from those who combined the two activities, reducing the risk of death from 41% to 47%.