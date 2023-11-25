The secret of the island of Okinawa: the super diet that allows you to live longer

The island of Okinawa, located in Japan, is renowned for being one of the areas of the world where people live the longest and healthiest lives. One of the reasons that can be linked to this longevity is their specific diet. The diet they follow is considered one of the healthiest in the world, so much so that it has been dubbed the “Okinawa diet.”

The principles that revolve around this food choice are specific and targeted. The Okinawan diet is based on three fundamental principles that reflect a philosophy of life in harmony between body and mind.

Nuchi gusui “cibo medicina”: This principle states that food is a form of medicine, as its purpose is to provide the body with essential nutrients, protecting against disease, and promoting balance and well-being.

Hara hachi bu “to be 80% full”: This principle involves a reduction in portions and calories consumed compared to Western eating habits, allowing the management of weight in a healthy and effective way.

Kuten gwa “small portions”: Eating smaller portions of a variety of foods also promotes greater harmony and variety in the diet.

The diet also includes a calorie density pyramid, which is a guide to identify the best and worst foods to eat. Featherweight foods, such as fruits, vegetables, tofu, and fat-free yogurt, have a caloric density of less than 0.7 and can be consumed freely. Lightweight foods, like white fish, whole grains, and legumes, have a caloric density between 0.8 and 1.5 and should be consumed in moderation. Medium weight foods, such as fattier fish, soy cheeses, and red meat, have a caloric density between 1.6 and 3 and should be consumed in small portions. Heavyweight foods, which include high-calorie items like sweets, butter, and junk food, have a caloric density over 3 and should be consumed in low quantities.

The Okinawan diet goes beyond the concept of mere nutrition as it includes a holistic approach to general health. By following its basic principles, individuals can learn to feed themselves and live in harmony, increasing longevity and promoting wellness.

This revolutionary diet may hold the key to a longer and healthier life, and its principles may impact the way individuals approach their diet and lifestyle choices.

Share this: Facebook

X

