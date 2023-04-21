The secret of the longevity menu has been revealed

Longevity research has made great strides in recent years, and experts agree that diet plays a major role in determining our life expectancy. If your goal is to live to be 100, here are some tips on how to structure yours longevity menu to maximize your chances of success.

Let’s start with the importance of following one balanced and varied diet. A menu full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats is essential to ensure an adequate supply of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that protect our bodies from aging and disease. Among the key foods to include in your longevity menu, we find:

Fruits and vegetables : The World Health Organization recommends consuming at least five servings of fruit and vegetables a day to ensure adequate intake of fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. In particular, green leafy vegetables such as spinach and cabbage, red fruits and citrus fruits should be preferred.

: The World Health Organization recommends consuming at least five servings of fruit and vegetables a day to ensure adequate intake of fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. In particular, green leafy vegetables such as spinach and cabbage, red fruits and citrus fruits should be preferred. Whole grains : Compared to refined grains, whole grains are a richer source of fiber, B vitamins, and minerals like iron, zinc, and magnesium. Some examples are brown rice, quinoa, spelled and barley.

: Compared to refined grains, whole grains are a richer source of fiber, B vitamins, and minerals like iron, zinc, and magnesium. Some examples are brown rice, quinoa, spelled and barley. Lean protein : Including lean sources of protein such as legumes, fish, poultry and low-fat dairy products in your longevity menu helps maintain muscle mass and prevent the accumulation of body fat.

: Including lean sources of protein such as legumes, fish, poultry and low-fat dairy products in your longevity menu helps maintain muscle mass and prevent the accumulation of body fat. Healthy fats: Intake of healthy fats, such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, are essential for heart and brain health. Sources of healthy fats include olive oil, avocados, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish like salmon and mackerel.

Are you on Telegram? Follow the news of SaluteLab.it on our channel! Sign up by clicking here!

Another fundamental element of the longevity menu is the moderation. Consuming adequate portions and not exceeding calories helps maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

It is important to remember the importance ofhydration. Drinking at least eight glasses of water a day is crucial to keeping our bodies functioning at their best and preventing dehydration, which can lead to long-term health problems.

So your longevity menu should be based on a balanced and varied diet, with an emphasis on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats.

READ ALSO: Are meditation and physical activity really good for the elderly?