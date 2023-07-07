Home » The Secret to Feeling Full and Losing Weight: These Satisfying Foods According to a Dietician
Health

The Secret to Feeling Full and Losing Weight: These Satisfying Foods According to a Dietician

by admin
The Secret to Feeling Full and Losing Weight: These Satisfying Foods According to a Dietician

Do you want to lose weight in no time? These are the foods that make you feel full and satisfied according to the dietitian: amazing!

Losing weight in view of the so-called ‘costume rehearsal’ is a very common desire. Surely being comfortable with your body, even with a few extra kilos, is of fundamental importance to better face everything to come. Only in this way can you decide to lose weight a little, without excesses, managing to find the physical shape you so much desire. But to do this, you don’t have to give up certain foods in any way.

Foods that fill you up and make you lose weight (Universomamma.it)

Let’s see together what they are foods that make you feel full and satisfied, in no time at all, according to the dietitian. As we have already mentioned above, it is good, perhaps even necessary, that you love yourself and your body before starting any correct diet aimed at losing a few kg, to avoid ‘falling’ into some strange mechanisms, such as eating disorders.

If you want to lose a lot of weight, you absolutely must eat these foods: they will make you feel full

We must remember that food is our friend, that it gives us energy and makes our body better face the day ahead. Of course we have to know recognize which foods are ‘good’ and which ones to avoid, in order not to increase that extra kilo. Let’s see them together below.

Foods that fill you up and make you lose weight at the same time (Universomamma.it)

See also  Influenza: Iss, first 2 cases identified, surveillance starts - Medicine

According to several nutritionists, dieticians, and biologists, the foods that tend to fill us up and make us feel satisfied after eating them are:

1. Legumes: Legumes are perfect if you want to have a full belly and above all satisfied at the end of the pasta. Whether they are beans, lentils, chickpeas, or peas, it doesn’t matter: they all have enormous beneficial properties for our body. If we want to complete the meal, making it truly perfect and above all delicious, we can add fish, perhaps drained tuna or defatted salmon.

2. Yogurt and fresh fruit: Fruit and vegetables are our best friends, as well as great allies of our body. Creating a wonderful breakfast, based on the union of fresh fruit and yogurt, is very important to ensure that our day starts in the best possible way. We know that breakfast is a very important part of our day and shouldn’t be skipped: this could be the perfect combination!

3. Ice-cream: Another food that is often underestimated or that in any case is seen as ‘harmful’ for our body is ice cream. The latter can be safely eaten, but only a maximum of 3 times a week, avoiding using it as a meal replacement.

So, if you want to lose weight without feeling deprived, consider incorporating these filling and satisfying foods into your diet. Remember to always consult with a registered dietitian or nutritionist for personalized advice and guidance.

You may also like

AUSL Modena – High temperatures, high risks: we...

Our best vegan pasta recipes

Addressing the Lack of Doctors in Rural Areas:...

MEDIFOR VENETA SRL /Ministry of Health

Sunscreen and sun protection: The best tips and...

hair transplant, fake doctor arrested

The Impact of the Omnibus Directive on Pharmacists...

These nail trends round off your holiday outfit...

Barbara D’Urso, farewell to Mediaset explained by a...

“Fountain of Youth Protein” rejuvenates aging memory –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy