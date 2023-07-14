The Secret to Finland’s Happiness: Incorporating Sisu into Your Life

Title: The Secret to Finland’s Happiness: Embracing the Concept of Sisu

Subtitle: Expert reveals how to incorporate sisu into daily life for a happier mindset

If we think of the happiest country in the world, Finland easily comes to mind. The Scandinavian country has been in first place in the World Happiness Report for six consecutive years, a ranking sponsored by the United Nations that analyzes a total of 137 countries and orders them based on their level of happiness.

To measure the level of happiness, United Nations experts analyze aspects such as life expectancy, rent per capita, low corruption, solidarity between people, absence of corruption, and the feeling of freedom. However, these factors alone do not seem to fully explain Finland’s consistent happiness rankings.

According to psychologist Emilia Elisabet Lahti, author of the book ‘Gentle Power: A Revolution in How We Think, Lead, and Succeed Using the Finnish Art of Sisu’, the secret to Finland’s happiness lies in the concept of sisu. Sisu, a Finnish term with no direct translation, refers to determination and strength, specifically the courage to persevere in the face of adversity and seemingly impossible odds.

Lahti believes that sisu plays a vital role in Finnish well-being and their ability to maintain a positive and resilient mindset. In an article published on CNBC, she states, “I have lived in Finland for most of my life and believe that sisu plays an important role in our well-being and ability to maintain such a positive and resilient mindset.”

To incorporate sisu into one’s life, Lahti suggests four steps:

1. Seek an objective or a purpose beyond yourself: Working towards a goal that contributes to the world beyond oneself can provide the motivation and endurance necessary to overcome challenges. Lahti emphasizes the importance of connecting with a greater purpose, such as family, friends, inspirational figures, or a cause close to one’s heart.

2. Increase resilience with exercise: Resilience, the ability to adapt in the face of adversity, can be trained. Lahti highlights the benefits of physical exercise in developing resilience. Pushing oneself through physical challenges helps build mental endurance and resilience. Focusing on breathing to calm the nervous system can greatly improve one’s ability to tackle difficult situations.

3. Don’t be too hard on yourself: While many people believe that success requires being tough on oneself, Lahti recommends finding a balance between being demanding and showing compassion to oneself. Sometimes, knowing when to take a break and prioritize self-care is essential for renewing strength and motivation.

4. Connect with nature: In Finland, connecting with nature is deeply ingrained in their culture. Walking through nature helps Finns find inner calm and happiness, especially during difficult times. Numerous studies have shown that contact with nature reduces the risk of various diseases and promotes well-being.

By embracing the concept of sisu and following these steps, individuals can incorporate the Finnish way of life into their own routines, potentially leading to a happier and more fulfilling mindset.

