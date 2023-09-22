The secret to having fuller and more attractive lips

Full, well-defined lips are a sign of beauty and sensuality that many women desire to achieve. However, it is not necessarily the case that only women want bigger lips. While on the one hand there are some people who are lucky to have them so natural, on the other hand there are many others who resort to aesthetic treatments such as lip filler to achieve the desired look.

The world of lip fillers is constantly evolving and the most used and safest substance is hyaluronic acid. It is a very effective component that supports the experimentation of advanced production technologies well. In this article, we will explore together the world of lip fillers, including their purposes, available types, procedure, risks, and results. If you are thinking about undergoing this procedure or are simply curious, read on to find out everything you need to know about this treatment.

Let’s start by understanding what lip filler is. It is a non-invasive aesthetic procedure that mainly aims to improve the appearance of the lips by making them fuller, more defined and attractive. This treatment has become extremely popular in recent years, thanks above all to its ability to give a natural and harmonious appearance. Chosen by both women and men who want voluminous and well-defined lips. The essential function of this practice is to keep the skin of the lips hydrated and elastic. In the next paragraph the purposes of the filler.

The various purposes of lip filler

The various purposes of lip filler – TantaSalute.it

Today, lip fillers are performed for several purposes:

Increase the volume: Most people choose lip fillers to achieve fuller, more voluminous lips.Define the contours: Filler is performed to outline and define the contours of the lips, creating a more precise look.Reduce wrinkles: Filler can also be helpful in reducing vertical lines or fine lines around the lips, known as “barcodes.”Correct: Lip filler helps correct asymmetries or inequalities between the upper and lower lips.

Types of lip fillers

There are different types of fillers used for the lips, but undoubtedly the most common one is hyaluronic acid. Other types of fillers include collagen and PMMA (polymethyl methacrylate), but they are less widely used. Hyaluronic acid, on the other hand, is preferred for its safety, reversibility and ability to produce very natural results. There are two types of hyaluronic acid:

Hyaluronic acid Hylaform: of avian origin but is used less and less.NASHA hyaluronic acid (Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid): of bacterial origin. Fillers with this acid are definitely more used, innovative and effective.

For the application of filler to the lips, two types of stabilized hyaluronic acid have been developed:

Filler lip volume: it is the classic filler that is injected into the lips with the aim of giving volume. It is usually used especially in cases of thinning and poorly defined lips. Once injected, it builds an elastic and flexible molecular support, which is still able to support the movements of the facial muscles. This filler contains lidocaine to make the treatment less traumatic. The final result? Voluminous lips but with a super natural design. The effect lasts about six months.Refresh lip: it is not a filling treatment but rather a healing one. It has a “skinbooster” effect, which means that the hyaluronic acid contained in the filler is highly concentrated but slow-releasing. It appears as a viscous solution and this effect balances deep hydration and prevents aging. This filler also contains lidocaine, but a small amount which has an anesthetic action. The final result? It is very natural and the filler does not change the size and shape of the lips, but makes them bright, smooth and toned.

How lip filler is performed

How to perform lip filler – TantaSalute.it

The lip filler procedure is quite simple but it must be performed in a doctor’s office or in a beauty center by a professional. It starts with a consultation, before the procedure, the doctor examines our lips and discusses with us the aesthetic goals to be achieved. Then we proceed with local anesthesia. The lip area is anesthetized with a cream or local injection to relieve pain. The chosen filler is then injected into the lips using fine needles. The doctor works carefully and follows the guidelines established during the consultation to achieve the desired look. After the injection, your doctor shapes the filler to achieve a smooth, natural look. In some cases we proceed with a light massage.

The good thing is that Recovery from lip filler is generally fast. The only thing you may experience swelling and small bruises in the first few hours or a few days after the procedure.

How much does lip filler cost?

The cost of this treatment varies depending on the type of filler used and also on the number of injections needed to treat the blemish. The costs also vary depending on the structure in which the treatment is carried out and depending on the doctor who performs it. Generally, however, a session costs money from 250 to 750 euros.

The figures are quite high, which is why the cost of fillers is not a factor to be overlooked. However, one thing is certain, even if it is a simple and safe practice, the filler must always be performed by specialist doctors who work in appropriate structures. It is important to always turn to qualified professionals and structures. Never be fooled by those who offer lip fillers at very low prices.

Risks and considerations

As with any medical procedure, lip fillers come with some important risks and considerations:

Side effects: Among the most common ones we have swelling, bruising, redness or mild pain. However, these are temporary effects.Infections: Infections are possible after the procedure, although they are rare. But for this it is important to follow the post-treatment instructions provided by your doctor.Allergic reactions: Some people may be allergic to ingredients in the filler. You should therefore discuss any allergies you have with your doctor.Unsatisfactory results: It may happen that the result obtained is not the desired one. Please remember that the final effect may vary from person to person.Reversibility: Hyaluronic acid is reversible, which means that if you are not satisfied with the final result, you can dissolve the filler.

What not to do after filler

We would like to give you some advice on what to do after the filler. First of all, you need to avoid smoking and alcohol for 48 hours. Do not engage in excessively strenuous physical activity for at least two days after treatment. You should not use makeup on the treated area for 24 hours and avoid exposure to the sun.

Contraindications

Hyaluronic acid-based lip filler is not recommended when:

Hypersensitivity to the filler components occurs; During pregnancy and breastfeeding; Patients suffer from autoimmune diseases.

In more serious and rare cases, however, it could occur local necrosisi.e. tissue death localized to the area where the injection was performed.

The results obtained with the filler

The results of lip filler are immediately visible, but the initial swelling may hide them slightly. Over time, however, the swelling is reduced and the lips appear full and well defined. In any case, hyaluronic acid-based lip filler is safe for the body and is reabsorbed without leaving obvious marks. The duration of results varies by the type of filler used, but typically lasts 6 months to a year.

In summary, Lip filler has become a very popular choice for anyone who wants more voluminous, fuller and more attractive lips. However, it is very important to carefully consider the risks and discuss with your doctor the outcome you want to achieve. With the right procedure and post-treatment care, lip fillers improve the appearance of your smile and your self-confidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

