The secret to not gaining weight from eating is in your mouth: a study has shown it

How can you eat and not get fat? A study has shown that there is a foolproof method. It all starts from the mouth. Here’s what you need to know.

Eating and not getting fat is a dream of many people. Also because, for those with a good metabolism, this thing is really possible. There is certainly someone who has a friend who can order a parmigiana for lunch or dinner and remain a figure.

On the contrary, there are also those who, to stay fit, he has to opt for those “sad” salads which would certainly not be the first option. This factor has been underlined so much lately, and with summer approaching, people are looking for advice on how not to gain weight but still be able to eat their favorite dish.

Fortunately, there are many tips, but not all of them are true. Those to be consulted are scientific studies that put the latest discoveries made ‘in black and white’but above all, the tried ones.

So, research after research, study after study, a foolproof trick has come out for all those who want to save the salad for this summer and enjoy a nice ice cream or a hearty plate of pasta. The secret? It all has to do with the mouth. No one would have ever said that.

What foods to avoid

Diet foods yes or no? This is one of the questions that many people ask. It is therefore necessary to give an answer. Foods that bear the wording “low in fat” are not always the best, quite the contrary. The problem with these foods is that sThey are often processed and are high in carbohydrates, which can translate into high blood sugar.

What’s more, some companies insert huge amounts of sugars, salts and additives into these foods. All this leads to a significant increase in body weight. So, in addition to proper nutrition – to watch the weight – you also need to be aware of a few tricks. This is what makes you lose weight.

The secret

One of the ways to eat and not get fat is to talk a lot while eating. The constant chatterIndeed, helps you eat less. This is demonstrated by a study published in “The Journal of clinical endocrinology & metabolism” where researchers asked a group of people to consume a bowl of ice cream in five to thirty minutes.

Those who ate more slowly had a greater sense of satiety than those who ate ice cream quickly. So, yes to lasagna but also to good company.